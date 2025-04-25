Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, and XRP to consolidate strong weekly gains

Bitcoin price stabilizes around $93,000 on Friday, following a 9.5% rally so far this week.

Ethereum price faces resistance around the daily resistance level at $1,861; a breakout signals a potential rally.

XRP approaches the $2.23 resistance; a close above this level indicates an uptrend ahead.

Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes around $93,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a 9.5% rally so far this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s move and rallied by 10% and 5%, respectively. However, these coins exhibit signs of bullish exhaustion on their momentum indicators, suggesting a potential pullback in the upcoming days.

Bitcoin bulls show signs of exhaustion

Bitcoin price broke above this resistance level on Monday, rising 10.45% to close above $93,000 on Thursday. However, BTC failed to close above its March high of $95,000. At the time of writing on Friday, it faces a mild correction and trades near $93,000.

If BTC continues its pullback, it could extend the decline to find support around the $90,000 psychological importance level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 66 after being rejected around its overbought level of 70 on Thursday, indicating fading bullish momentum. If the RSI falls below its neutral level of 50, Bitcoin’s price could experience a sharp decline.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC continues its upward momentum and closes above $95,000, it could extend the rally to retest its next daily resistance at $97,000.

Ethereum price faces resistance around $1,861

Ethereum price rallied 11.19% on Tuesday and closed above the $1,700 resistance level. It continued its gains the next day, reaching a high of $1,834, but failed to close above its daily resistance level at $1,861. ETH declined slightly on Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, it continues to trade down around $1,750.

If ETH continues to face a pullback and closes below $1,700, it could extend the losses to retest its next daily support at $1,449.

The RSI on the daily chart stands at 52 and points downward toward its neutral level of 50, indicating fading bullish momentum. If the RSI falls below its neutral level of 50, Ethereum’s price could experience a sharp decline.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH finds support around $1,700, it could extend the rally to retest its daily resistance at $1,861.

XRP declines as it faces rejection from its key resistance levels

XRP price failed to close above the daily resistance level at $2.23 on Wednesday and declined slightly the next day. This daily level coincided with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $2.19, making it a key resistance zone. At the time of writing on Friday, XRP is trading down at around $2.17.

If XRP continues its correction, it could extend the decline to retest its next support level at $1.96.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 52, and like Ethereum, it points downward toward its neutral level of 50, indicating fading bullish momentum. If the RSI falls below its neutral level of 50, the XRP price could experience a sharp decline.

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, if XRP closes above its daily resistance level of $2.23, it will extend the rally to retest its March 24 high of $2.50 before potentially reaching $3.00.