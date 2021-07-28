Crypto market is still at the intraday highs and ALTcoins that can be forming or finishing bearish triangle patterns.

SUSHIUSD made a bigger intraday recovery, but nothing significant yet, it's still sideways and it still can be finishing a bearish triangle pattern within wave »b« of Y, so new, probably final leg down towards projected 5-3, maybe even 1 support may occur anytime soon.

SUSHI/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

