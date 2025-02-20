Sui Price Forecast: SUI technical outlook hints at a possible double-bottom formation

- Sui price action hints at a double-bottom technical formation, which tends to be followed by a bullish move.
- The Coinglass long-to-short ratio for SUI stands above one and rises, indicating more traders are betting for a rally.
- A daily candlestick close below $2.90 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Sui (SUI) price action hints at a double-bottom technical formation, which tends to be followed by a bullish move. The Coinglass long-to-short ratio for SUI stands above one and rises, indicating more traders are betting for a rally in SUI.
Sui price is set for a rally if it closes above $3.65
Sui price action found support and bounced after retesting the $2.90 level in early February. It faced rejection around the $3.65 last week and found support around the $2.90 level again on Tuesday. This price action shows the formation of a W-like structure known as a double-bottom pattern that often signals a potential trend reversal favoring the bulls. At the time of writing on Thursday, SUI continues to trade at around $3.31.
If Sui breaks and decisively closes above $3.65, it would extend the raise to retest its technical target at $4.48.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 44, approaching its neural level of 50 and points upwards, indicating slight strength in momentum. For the bullish momentum to be sustained, the RSI must trade above its neutral level of 50.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover in the daily chart last week, giving buy a signal and suggesting an upward trend.
SUI/USDT daily chart
Another bullish sign is Coinglass’ SUI long-to-short ratio, which reads 1.01 and continues to rise. This ratio above one reflects bullish sentiment in the markets as more traders are betting on the asset price to rise.
SUI long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
However, if SUI closes below $2.90, the bullish thesis would be invalidated, leading to a price decline to retest its next weekly support at $2.34.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
