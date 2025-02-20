- Aptos price is extending its gains on Thursday after breaking above the falling wedge pattern the previous day.
- Mereo announced a strategic partnership with APT to enhance K-Pop fan experiences.
- Coinglass’ long-to-short ratio for APT reached its highest in over a month, indicating more traders are betting for a rally.
Aptos (APT) price extends its gain by 4%, trading around $6.56 on Thursday after breaking above the falling wedge pattern the previous day. Mereo announces strategic partnership with APT to enhance K-Pop fan experiences, further projecting the platform’s bullish outlook. Moreover, Coinglass APT’s long-to-short ratio reached its highest level in over a month, indicating more traders are betting for APT to rally.
Mereo chose Aptos to power K-pop fandom
Mereo, a social engagement stack that engages and identifies true fans, chose the Aptos blockchain network to enhance K-Pop fan experiences.
“Aptos delivers the speed, security, and scalability Mereo needs to elevate artist-fan rewards for millions of K-Pop fans worldwide,” said Aptos in its X post on Wednesday.
Collaborations, such as with Mereo to enhance K-Pop fan experiences, highlight Aptos’ versatility and appeal across different sectors.
Mereo chose Aptos to power the future of fandom. First stop? K-Pop.— Aptos (@Aptos) February 19, 2025
Aptos delivers the speed, security, and scalability Mereo needs to elevate artist-fan rewards for millions of K-Pop fans worldwide.
Now, Web3 and K-Pop stans have another reason to sing apateu, apateu... https://t.co/AABOKJK5Em
Aptos Price outlook: APT breaks above the falling wedge pattern
Aptos price broke above the falling wedge pattern formed by connecting multiple high and low levels with a trendline from late November on Wednesday and rallied 12.23%. At the time of writing on Thursday, it continues to rally by 4%, trading around $6.56.
If APT continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally by 18% from its current trading levels to retest its next daily resistance at $7.74.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 48, bouncing off its oversold level of 30 on Tuesday, indicating mild strength in bullish momentum. For the bullish momentum to be sustained, the RSI must trade above its neutral level of 50 for the rally to continue.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, which shows a bullish crossover on the daily chart, further supports Aptos’ bullish outlook. The MACD line (blue line) trades above the signal line (yellow line), suggesting the bulls are buying. Additionally, it shows rising green histogram bars above its neutral line zero, indicating bullish momentum.
APT/USDT daily chart
Another bullish sign is Coinglass’ APT long-to-short ratio, which reads 1.20, the highest level in over a month. This ratio above one reflects bullish sentiment in the markets as more traders are betting for the asset price to rise.
APT long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP record gains as SEC acknowledges CoinShares, Canary and WisdomTree's XRP ETF filings
Ripple's XRP saw a 6% uptick above $2.70 in the early Asian session on Thursday following the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) accelerated acknowledgment of XRP ETF filings.
Aptos Price Forecast: APT and Mereo partnership fuels investors’ optimism as K-Pop fan engagement evolves
Aptos (APT) price extends its gain by 4%, trading around $6.56 on Thursday after breaking above the falling wedge pattern the previous day.
Crypto Today: Litecoin, Binance, and Solana dominate headlines as BTC reclaims $97K
Why is Bitcoin Price Up Today? Bitcoin price rose by 4% in the last 24-hours, briefly reclaiming the $97,000 in the early hours of Thurdday.
Dogecoin, PEPE, Shiba Inu and top meme coins lose $5 billion in open interest as investor sentiment dips
Dogecoin (DOGE), PEPE, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and several top meme coins have shed about $5 billion in open interest (OI) since their initial peak in December, according to Glassnode.
Bitcoin: BTC consolidates before a big move
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for the last ten days. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $650.80 million until Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.