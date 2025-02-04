- Sui price edges down on Tuesday after falling nearly 15% the previous week.
- Coinglass’s OI-weighted funding rate data is negative, suggesting potential downward pressure on Sui price.
- A daily candlestick close above $3.76 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Sui (SUI) price edges down, trading around $3.54 on Tuesday after falling nearly 15% the previous week. The technical outlook and Coinglass’s OI-weighted funding rate data are negative, suggesting potential downward pressure on Sui’s price.
Sui price is poised for a downleg as it faces resistance around 200-day EMA
Sui price broke below an ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple daily close levels since November 26) on January 19. However, it recovered slightly to retest the broken trendline the next two days, but it was rejected, leading to a crash of 29% until Sunday. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it continues to trade down, facing rejection from its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.76.
If Sui continues its correction, it could extend the decline to test its next support level at $2.34, crashing nearly 40% from its current level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 39, indicating strong bearish momentum not yet in oversold conditions, leaving more room to extend the decline.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also shows a bearish crossover, suggesting a sell signal. Rising red histogram bars below the neutral zero line suggest that Sui’s price could continue its downward momentum.
SUI/USDT daily chart
According to Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data, the number of traders betting that the price of SUI will slide further is higher than those expecting it to increase.
This index is based on the yields of futures contracts, which are weighted by their open interest rates. Generally, a positive rate (longs pay shorts) indicates bullish sentiment, while negative numbers (shorts pay longs) indicate bearishness.
In the case of SUI, this metric stands at -0.0281%, reflecting a negative rate and indicating that shorts are paying longs. This scenario often signifies bearish sentiment in the market, suggesting potential downward pressure on Sui’s price.
SUI funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass
However, If Sui closes a daily candlestick above its 200-day EMA at $3.76, the bearish thesis would be invalidated, leading to a price recovery to retest its next resistance level at $4.45.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pepe Price Forecast: Recent dips liquidate over $20 million in leverage trades
Pepe hovers around $0.000010 on Tuesday after falling more than 23% the previous week. The recent correction in the frog-based meme coin has liquidated over $20 million in two days.
Ripple's XRP surges 30% as crypto market stages recovery
Ripple's XRP is up 30% in the early hours of Tuesday as bulls are looking to stage a recovery from the recent crypto market crash. Bulls could return to help the remittance-based token secure a move above the $3.00 psychological level.
Bitcoin could be included in newly approved sovereign wealth fund
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that details plans for the creation of a sovereign wealth fund for the development of the US economy, drawing the attention of crypto experts who believe that the fund could include Bitcoin.
Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB price rebounds above $600 as crypto market activity spikes
Binance Coin has staged an impressive rally, breaching the $600 level on Monday amid heightened volatility across the cryptocurrency markets. This surge comes against the backdrop of a frenzied global market reaction to the ongoing US trade war, which has driven investors to seek refuge in digital assets.
Bitcoin: BTC in positive tone ahead of third highest-returning month
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $104,000 on Friday after bouncing off its 50-day Exponential Moving Average earlier this week. A K33 Research explains how Nvidia’s big drop in stock valuation this week, driven by DeepSeek, affected Bitcoin’s price.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.