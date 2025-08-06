- Stellar continues to trade within a falling channel on the 4-hour chart, risking a steeper correction below the 200-period EMA.
- Open Interest has decreased by 9% in the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in optimism among traders.
- Short positions in XLM derivatives have increased to 54% over the last 24 hours.
Stellar (XLM) depreciates by nearly 2% at press time on Wednesday as it continues to trade within a falling channel pattern on the 4-hour time frame. Investors anticipate a steeper correction as optimism in XLM derivatives wanes, with bearish bets rising and open interest declines.
XLM traders bet against recovery as Open Interest declines
Investors are losing confidence in Stellar as capital outflows surge from the XLM derivatives market amid the broader market pullback.
CoinGlass data shows that Open Interest (OI) has decreased by 9% over the last 24 hours, reaching $308.99 million. A pullback in OI reflects capital outflow from the futures and options, suggesting investors are adopting a wait-and-see approach to avoid losses.
XLM Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
Traders with a higher risk appetite are betting against the XLM recovery chances by holding bearish positions. According to the XLM long-to-short ratio chart, short positions have increased to 54.26% from 51.81% on Tuesday.
XLM long/short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
Stellar risks 11% pullback within falling channel
Stellar tests the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.3884 on the 4-hour chart, extending the 4.30% drop from the previous day. The declining trend steps below the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $0.3980, drawn from the $0.5166 peak on July 14 to the 0.3613 low on Sunday.
A decisive close below the said dynamic support could extend the decline to the $0.3613 support.
However, the bearish pattern highlights the risk of XLM retesting the lower support trendline near $0.3460. This pullback would account for an 11% drop from the current market price.
The technical indicators maintain a neutral stance as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line crossed below its signal line, but moves sideways closely, indicating low momentum.
A decline in buying pressure causes the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to drop to 44 on the 4-hour chart, below the halfway line. If RSI extends the declining trend, it could increase the chances of a double-digit fall.
XLM/USDT daily price chart.
On the contrary, if XLM bounces off the 200-period EMA, it should surpass the 100-period EMA at $0.4082 at the overhead trendline, to reinforce an uptrend. In such a case, Stellar could extend the rally to the 50% retracement level at $0.4389.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
