Stablecoin issuers are projected to become major holders of US Treasuries by 2030 – Citibank GPS report

- Citibank's GPS report, released on Thursday, highlights that stablecoin issuers are projected to become major holders of US Treasuries by 2030.
- The report identifies 2025 as the potential year for blockchain's 'ChatGPT' moment in adoption, driven by regulatory change.
- Blockchain adoption in the public sector is rising, driven by a push for transparency and accountability in public spending.
Citibank's "Digital Dollars" report, released on Thursday, highlights that stablecoin issuers are projected to become major holders of US Treasuries by 2030. The report identifies 2025 as the potential year for blockchain's 'ChatGPT' moment in adoption, driven by regulatory change. Moreover, the adoption of blockchain in the public sector is rising, driven by a push for transparency and accountability in public spending, evident in the US government’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative and blockchain pilots by central banks.
Stablecoins and their issuers are making an entrance
Citibank's GPS report, released on Thursday, highlights that stablecoin issuers are projected to become major holders of US Treasuries by 2030. The report explains that creating a US regulatory framework for stablecoins would support demand for dollar-risk-free assets inside and outside the US. As a measure of having safe underlying collateral, stablecoin issuers will have to purchase US Treasuries or comparable low-risk assets against each stablecoin.
The chart below shows that the GPS's base-case stablecoin issuance scenario is expected to result in an additional $1 trillion or more of US Treasury purchases. Stablecoin issuers could hold more US Treasuries by 2030 than any jurisdiction today.
Stablecoin issuers could be one of the largest holders of US Treasuries by 2030. Source: Citibank report
The report further explains that the total outstanding supply of stablecoins could grow to $1.6 trillion by 2030 in the base case and to $3.7 trillion in the bull case. That said, the number could be closer to half a trillion dollars if adoption and integration challenges persist.
The Stablecoin bill (GENIUS ACT) is advancing rapidly through US Congress, with strong bipartisan support, and is expected to be enacted this year. It aims to establish a robust framework for Dollar-denominated stablecoins, enhancing US financial innovation and US Dollar (USD) dominance while mitigating associated risks. If the bill becomes an Act, the GPS report projections could hold strong.
Blockchain could have a 'Chat GPT' moment in 2025
The GPS report highlights that 2025 has the potential to be blockchain's "ChatGPT moment" for adoption in the financial and public sectors. A more favorable US regulatory stance on blockchain is expected to drive what could be a game-changing year. This could be seen as the departure of Gary Gensler, the former Chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on January 20, and the appointment of crypto-friendly Paul Atkins as SEC Chair on Monday.
The report further explains that a supportive US regulatory stance could lead to greater adoption of blockchain-based money and spur other use cases, financial and beyond, in the US private and public sectors. Key drivers include the European Union's Markets in Crypto Asset Regulation (MiCA), rising institutional crypto activity, and the US government's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR).
While banks, asset management, and public sector and government institutions have increased their involvement in blockchain, they have fallen short of some of the more bullish expectations.
"But times are changing. Digital finance already exists for consumer and institutional finance, including internet banking, but this is built on proprietary databases and centralized systems. We are now seeing the process of accelerating the integration of internet native technology, money, and use cases that are blockchain and digitally native," says the GPS report.
Moreover, the report explains that blockchain adoption in the public sector is also gaining traction, driven by an ongoing focus on transparency and accountability in public spending, as evident in the US government's DOGE initiative and blockchain pilots by central banks and Multilateral Development Banks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu eyes positive returns in April as SHIB price inches towards $0.000015
Shiba Inu's on-chain metrics reveal robust adoption, as addresses with balances surge to 1.4 million. Shiba Inu's returns stand at a solid 14.4% so far in April, poised to snap a three-month bearish trend from earlier this year.
AI tokens TAO, FET, AI16Z surge despite NVIDIA excluding crypto-related projects from its Inception program
AI tokens, including Bittensor and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, climbed this week, with ai16z still extending gains at the time of writing on Friday. The uptick in prices of AI tokens reflects a broader bullish sentiment across the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week. This week’s rally was supported by strong institutional demand, as US spot ETFs recorded a total inflow of $2.68 billion until Thursday.
XRP price could renew 25% breakout bid on surging institutional and retail adoption
Ripple price consolidates, trading at $2.18 at the time of writing on Friday, following mid-week gains to $2.30. The rejection from this weekly high led to the price of XRP dropping to the previous day’s low at $2.11, followed by a minor reversal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin (BTC) price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.