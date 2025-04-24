Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC corrects as increased profit-taking offsets positive market sentiment

Bitcoin price faces a slight correction on Thursday after rallying 8.55% so far this week.

US Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded an inflow of $916.91 million on Wednesday, its third straight day of inflows.

Risk-on sentiment prevails as the Trump administration softens its tone on the Federal Reserve and trade tensions with China.

The technical outlook suggests the pullback could be mild, with a rally toward $97,000 still on the cards.

Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a slight correction, trading around $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, after rallying 8.55% so far this week. Despite the mild correction, institutional demand remained strong, as US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded an inflow of $916.91 million on Wednesday, marking three consecutive days of gains. Moreover, the risk-on sentiment prevails as US President Donald Trump’s administration appears to be softening its tone on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and trade tensions with China.

The technical outlook suggests that the pullback could be mild as holders realize profits, and that a rally toward $97,000 is still on the cards.

Bitcoin corrects as holders realize profits

CryptoQuant data show that BTC holders are transferring their BTC holdings to exchanges, realizing profits, and thereby increasing selling pressure. The Bitcoin Exchange Netflow metric shows the difference between BTC flowing into and out of the exchange. As of Thursday, the metric reads a net inflow of 3,135 BTC, which indicates a bearish sign for BTC. If the net inflow continues to increase and intensify, the Bitcoin price could decline further.

Bitcoin Exchange Netflow (Total) chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin institutional demand continues to show strength

According to the SoSoValue data, the US spot Bitcoin ETF recorded a net inflow of $916.91 million on Wednesday, continuing its three-day net inflow streak this week. These inflows are a positive sign for Bitcoin, indicating a rise in institutional demand. If these inflows continue and intensify, Bitcoin prices could rally further.

Total Bitcoin Spot ETFs daily chart. Source: SoSoValue

Risk-on sentiment prevails as Trump eases rhetoric on Fed and China

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the Asian stock markets were broadly higher early Thursday, extending gains for a second session as the Trump administration softened its tone on the Federal Reserve and trade tensions with China.

The report further explains that the Trump administration is considering slashing steep tariffs on Chinese imports – in some cases by more than half – in a bid to de-escalate tensions with Beijing. The shift in tone from Trump, possibly scaling back China tariffs despite the lack of specifics, has boosted investor confidence and supported the risk-on sentiment for riskier assets, such as Bitcoin, which has rallied nearly 9% so far this week, reaching a high of $94,696 on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC shows weakness in bullish momentum

Bitcoin price faced multiple rejections around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $85,000 since April 13. BTC finally broke above this resistance level on Monday, rising 9.7% to close above $90,000. It continued rising and faced resistance around the $95,000 on Wednesday. At the time of writing on Thursday, it faces a mild correction and trades near $92,000.

If BTC continues its pullback, it could extend the decline to find support around the $90,000 psychological importance level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 63 after being rejected around its overbought level of 70 on Wednesday, indicating fading bullish momentum. If the RSI falls below its neutral level of 50, Bitcoin’s price could experience a sharp decline.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if BTC continues its upward momentum and closes above $95,000, it could extend the rally to retest its next daily resistance at $97,000.