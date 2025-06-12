- SPX6900 extends its gains on Thursday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week.
- Market capitalization hits $1.5 billion, pushing SPX ahead of FLOKI, WIF, and BONK.
- On-chain and derivatives data back the bulls as SPX’s daily active addresses are rising, and open interest reaches record levels.
SPX6900 (SPX) meme coin trades in green on Thursday following a surge of over 30% so far this week. The meme coin has surpassed other meme coins, such as FLOKI (FLOKI), dogwifhat (WIF), and Bonk (BONK), in market capitalization and reached $1.50 billion. The on-chain and derivatives data support the bullish momentum, with SPX’s open interest reaching record levels and daily active addresses increasing.
SPX6900 market cap overtakes FLOKI, WIF, and BONK
According to CoinGecko data, the SPX token has rallied by 40% over the last seven days and by 5% in the last 24 hours, with a market capitalization of around $1.50 billion. Additionally, SPX has overtaken the FLOKI, WIF, and BONK meme coin market capitalization.
Top meme coins market capitalization chart. Source: CoinGecko
SPX6900 on-chain and derivatives data underpin a bullish outlook
Coinglass’ data shows that the futures’ Open Interest (OI) in SPX at exchanges rose from $77.05 million on Saturday to $163.19 million on Thursday, marking a new all-time high since its launch. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying activity, which could fuel the current SPX6900 meme coin price rally.
SPX6900 open interest chart. Source: Coinglass
Santiment’s Daily Active Addresses index, which tracks network activity over time, also paints a bullish picture for SPX6900. A rise in the metric indicates increased blockchain usage while declining addresses suggest lower demand for the network.
SPX’s Daily Active Addresses metric rose from 783 on Saturday to 2,391 on Wednesday, the highest level since January 7. This indicates that demand for SPX’s blockchain usage is increasing, which bodes well for the SPX6900 meme coin price.
SPX daily active addresses chart. Source: Santiment
SPX6900 Price Forecast: SPX heads toward record highs
SPX6900 price broke above the ascending channel pattern at the end of May and reached its technical target at $1.47 on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Thursday, it continues to trade higher at around $1.63.
If SPX continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward its all-time high of $1.77. A successful close above this level could extend the gains to test its psychologically important level at $2.00.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart reads 81, above its overbought level of 70, indicating strong bullish momentum. However, traders should be cautious, as the chances of a pullback are high due to its overbought conditions.
SPX/USDT daily chart
However, if SPX faces a pullback, it could extend the decline to retest its Tuesday low of $1.34.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tether acquires 32% stake in Canadian-listed Gold mining company Elemental
Tether Group, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT through its affiliate Tether Investments, has completed the acquisition of a 32% stake in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (Elemental).
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline amid softer volumes and profit-taking
Bitcoin extends losses below $108,000 amid subdued trading volume, a decline in funding rates, and a drop in open interest. Ethereum’s uptrend fails to gain strength and falters, nearing support at $2,700 despite surging spot ETF inflows.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Correction looms amid whale sell-off and falling supply in profit
Shiba Inu's supply in profit drops significantly as whales offload SHIB amid low performance. Optimism wanes in Shiba Inu derivatives as Open Interest and the Long/Short ratio decline.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC edges below $108,000 as geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment
Bitcoin price continues its pullback, trading below $108,000 on Thursday, following the previous day's decline. Risk-off sentiment rises as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, with reports suggesting that Israel is readying an imminent attack on Iran.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.