- SPX6900 trades in green on Wednesday following a rally of over 30% in the last seven days.
- SPX open interest increases sharply and the number of large-wallet holders also rises, supporting the bullish outlook.
- SPX6900 could overtake FLOKI’s market capitalization in the near term if the rally continues.
SPX6900 (SPX) meme coin trades in green on Wednesday following a surge of over 30% in the last seven days. This price rally was supported by its on-chain metrics, with open interest surging and holders’ accumulation also on the rise. As bullish sentiment strengthens for SPX, speculation is growing that the meme coin could overtake FLOKI’s (FLOKI) market capitalization in the near term.
SPX6900 on-chain metrics show bullish bias
Coinglass’ data shows that the futures’ Open Interest (OI) in SPX at exchanges rose to $65.19 million on Wednesday from $45.95 million on Tuesday, the highest level since January 19. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current SPX6900 meme coin price rally.
SPX6900 open interest chart. Source: Coinglass
Santiment’s Supply Distribution data projects also support the bullish outlook, as the number of large-wallet holders is rising.
The metric indicates that the whales holding between 100,000 to 1 million (red line), and 10 million to 100 million (blue line) SPX tokens have increased from Saturday to Wednesday. During the same period, whales holding tokens between 1 million to 10 million (yellow line) fell.
This development indicates that the first set of whales has seized the opportunity to accumulate SPX at a discount. In contrast, the second cohort of whales (yellow line) fall prey to a capitulation event. Stalk Chain data shows that the SPX tokens were the most bought meme coin in the last 24 hours.
SPX Supply distribution chart. Source: Sentiment
The most bought meme coin (24 hours) chart. Source: StalkChain
According to CoinGecko data, the SPX token has rallied by 33.30% over the last seven days and by more than 10% in the last 24 hours, with a market capitalization of around $917 million. If the positive momentum continues, SPX6900 could overtake FLOKI’s market capitalization in the near term.
FLOKI and SPX market capitalization chart. Source: CoinGecko
SPX6900 is on the verge of a bullish breakout
SPX6900 price trades inside an ascending channel pattern, drawn by connecting multiple higher highs and higher lows with two upward-sloping trendlines since early March. A breakout above the upper trendline favors the bulls, and At the time of writing on Wednesday, SPX approaches that boundary.
SPX could break above the upper boundary of the ascending channel pattern, which broadly aligns with the 50% price retracement at $1.01 (drawn from the January 19 all-time high of $1.77 to the March low of $0.25). If this occurs, SPX could extend the rally to retest its technical target at $1.47, which is calculated by extrapoling the distance between the two trendlines. However, traders could book some profits around the January 30 high of $1.39.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 69, pointing upwards toward its overbought level of 70, which suggests strong bullish sentiment. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also showed a bullish crossover last Thursday. It also shows a rising green histogram bar above the neutral value, indicating the continuation of upward momentum.
SPX/USDT daily chart
However, if SPX fails to overcome resistance around the upper boundary of the ascending channel pattern, it could extend the correction to retest its Tuesday low of $0.81.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP show early signs of exhaustion
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around $108,500 on Wednesday, appearing to lose steam mid-week after a sharp rally in the previous week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are following BTC’s lead near key support levels that could dictate their next moves.
Top Gainers VIRTUALS, CAKE, INJ: Altcoins soar with new features and trading volume surge
The broader cryptocurrency market maintains an upbeat trend with altcoins leading the recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) takes a breather at $108k. Top gainers, such as Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Injective Protocol (INJ), dominate the chart, driven by either feature upgrades or a surge in the platform’s trading volume.
Bitcoin hints at a sustainable rally following institutional and whale accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $109,880 on Tuesday as whales doubled down on the recent price correction despite a lack of growth in key metrics. Bitcoin's recent rally was driven by increased institutional and whale accumulation over the past week.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP targets bullish breakout despite network activity falling
Ripple's (XRP) price has been moving broadly sideways for over a week while trading at $2.33 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The cross-border money remittance token climbed to $2.65 on May 12, buoyed by strong sentiment around Bitcoin's (BTC) surge to new all-time highs.
Bitcoin: BTC enters full price-discovery mode after seven straight weeks of gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $111,000 on Friday after reaching a new all-time high of $111,900 this week. Corporate accumulation, institutional demand, signs of easing regulations and fiscal woes in the US have fueled BTC’s rally.