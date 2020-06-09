The blockchain peer-to-peer renewable energy platform has now closed its $4 million Series-A funding round.
South African blockchain peer-to-peer renewable energy platform Sun Exchange obtained a $3 million investment from ARCH Emerging Markets Partners, thereby closing its $4 million Series-A funding round, according to a statement issued today.
Sun Exchange allows international clients to buy remotely-located solar cells — either with Bitcoin (BTC) or South African Rand — and then lease them to power businesses and organisations in emerging markets. Abe Cambridge, the startup’s CEO and founder, told Cointelegraph:
Solar cell owners earn income from the electricity that’s generated, while schools, businesses, clinics and other organisations gain access to affordable clean energy, reducing electricity costs and carbon emissions.
With the new investment, the Sun Exchange will reportedly allow clients “to further diversify their solar cell portfolios across regions and industries”. The company is also exploring a number of different markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Namibia, Zimbabwe and Nigeria, Cambridge told Cointelegraph.
Energy consumption issue
Bitcoin’s consensus model, Proof-of-Work (PoW), is known to consume vast amounts of energy across the globe. According to the latest data from Digiconomist, the cryptocurrency’s annualized total footprint equals 58.78 terawatt-hours (TWh), which is comparable to the power consumption of the entire country of Israel.
When asked whether they are concerned about the amount of electricity consumed by Bitcoin, Cambridge told Cointelegraph:
Although bitcoin mining is energy intensive, it is more efficient than the alternative banking system, and the race is on to mine bitcoin in the most efficient manner possible, using the lowest cost energy -- which is now solar energy in places with abundant sunshine. We hope bitcoin mining can be solar powered.
The energy that solar cells produce over their lifetime “is far greater than the energy it took to mine the Bitcoin that purchased them, creating a positive energy balance,” the CEO went on to add.
Other peer-to-peer solar power initiatives
In May, Australian firm Power Ledger announced a partnership with Thai Digital Energy Development (TDED) to create a blockchain-based peer-to-peer digital energy platform in the country.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news.
ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault
Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.
BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.