Litecoin price rises 20% in a week, $92.67 comes in sight as LTC loyalists show resilience

- Litecoin price is up 20% since the June 14 lows at around $70.75.
- LTC could rise an additional 10% as buyer momentum grows.
- On-chain metrics show it is the work of hodlers and cruisers, not day traders, that’s keeping the altcoin on course.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur upon a daily candlestick close below $76.15.
Litecoin (LTC) price is trading with a bullish bias, featuring among the tokens that have benefited the most from the latest Bitcoin (BTC) rally. Originally designed to address developer concerns that Bitcoin was becoming too centrally controlled, the token has recorded eight consecutive green bars with more ground to cover before traders can scream ‘overbought.’
Also Read: Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum Classic reap gains from Bitcoin rally
Litecoin price eyes 10% gains if investor resilience holds
Litecoin (LTC) price is up 20% since the June 14 low of $70.75. The token shows signs of a continued rally despite facing resistance from the Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
For more gains, Litecoin price requires buyer momentum to increase, facilitating a decisive break above the 200-, 100-, and 50-day EMA at $84.36, $85.05, and $86.10, respectively. The current market value of $85.28 comes after a premature break above these roadblocks, but LTC requires more momentum to sustain the move.
Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) position above 50 shows that bulls are still in control. With more ground to cover before the overbought zone at 70, there was still more room north for Litecoin price.
Similarly, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) has edged toward the midline, flashing green as bulls lead the market. A sustained bullish accumulation pattern would see the AO flip to the positive zone, bolstering the uptrend for Litecoin price.
LTC/USDT 1-Day Chart
On-chain metric, addresses by time held
Data from IntoTheBlock, specifically the ‘Addresses by Time Held’ metric, shows that long-term hodlers and cruisers are the ones responsible for Litecoin’s sustained uptrend. Between June 12 and June 22, the percentage of long-term investor addresses, composed of hodlers and cruisers, increased from 48.14% to 48.68% and 41.93% to 42.21%, respectively. Notably, this cohort of addresses has retained their coins for more than 1 year.
Long-term holders provide stability as it reduces the frequency of large sell-offs and, therefore, sudden price drops. Stability attracts more Litecoin adoption as a potential store of value.
Meanwhile, the percentage of short-term holder addresses that have held their addresses for less than one month reduced from 11.63% to 9.11%.
Conversely, If bears overpower the bulls, Litecoin price could succumb to selling pressure from the supplier congestion zone presented by the 50- and 100-day EMA. This could see LTC lose the support offered by the 200-day EMA at $84.36.
In a dire case, Litecoin price could revisit the June 20 lows around $76.15. A decisive daily candlestick close below this level would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH coils as bulls could trigger 45% upswing
Ethereum (ETH) price shows a tight consolidation on the three-day chart. As this rangebound movement nears a breakout, investors need to be extremely cautious of Bitcoin (BTC) bears, who could flip the plan on its head.
Arbitrum boosts Layer 3 network development as Polygon, BNB Chain lag behind
Developers of Arbitrum, a dominant Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, launched on Thursday Arbitrum Orbit, a new tool to power Layer 3 chains in the ecosystem. Arbitrum’s competitors, Polygon and BNBChain, recently released zero-knowledge rollups.
Ripple price could reach new 2023 high as institutional interest grows
XRP price has had a slow recovery in comparison to many of the top cryptocurrencies even as Bitcoin broke above the $30,000 mark. However, while the Ripple token is lagging in price rise, it's making up for it in terms of gaining institutions' interest.
Ripple receives nod to rollout digital asset services in Singapore, bolstering XRP price rally
XRPLedger’s native token XRP has been in the spotlight since the June 13 release of the Hinman documents in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit. XRP price witnessed a spike in volatility in response to developments in the lawsuit.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.