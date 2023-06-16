- Litecoin price has slipped from $95 to trade at $74 at the time of writing, nearing March lows of $69.
- Investors’ skepticism has resulted in the short-term holders' supply increasing by 4% in a month.
- Presence on-chain has declined significantly despite the upcoming halving, still acting as a major trigger.
Litecoin price has had a rather unpleasant month, with the altcoin suffering losses throughout June. While most of the cryptocurrencies have been experiencing the same, LTC was expected to be the exception, given the altcoin has a major network development event coming up soon.
Litecoin price nears March lows
Litecoin price, trading at $74 at the time of writing, has declined by almost 24% throughout the last 14 days. The cryptocurrency stood at $95 at the beginning of the month, preparing a breach of the resistance level at the same price. However, failing to do so led to a correction fuelled by broader market bearishness.
LTC/USD 1-day chart
Naturally, a decline this significant scared LTC holders to the point where their ideal choice was to step back. The supply held by the mid-term holders (addresses holding LTC for more than a month but less than a year) observed a decline. In this duration, their domination over the circulating supply fell by 4%, which moved into the hands of short-term holders.
Litecoin supply distribution
These addresses are usually considered more volatile as they only have been holding on to their LTC for less than a month, making them prone to selling. Plus, at the moment, investors' presence is a concerning matter as is.
After peaking at around 880k last month, the number of addresses active on-chain has been declining rapidly. The average daily active investors since have reduced by half to 430k and seem to be on the path of going down further.
Litecoin active addresses
Participation from LTC holders is key to fighting the bearishness in the market and helping to prevent excessive drawdowns in price action. Although the Litecoin halving stands only two months away, network development events are successful only when they have the support of the investors.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
