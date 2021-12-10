Solana price on verge of explosion as users stake over 76% of circulating supply

- Over 76% of Solana’s tokens are staked, reducing the circulating supply of SOL across exchanges.
- Solana price is currently in a downtrend due to the sudden 18-hour network congestion on Thursday.
- Analysts are bullish on Solana, predicting that the SOL price could make a comeback above $200 before a massive rally begins.
As average transaction fees on the Ethereum network hit a high of $48.33, there was a spike in on-chain activity on the Solana network. According to data from Staking Rewards, over 76% of Solana tokens worth $84 billion have been staked by users in exchange for high-yield interest payments.
Solana prepares for a comeback above $200
A rise in staking on the Solana network has reduced the circulating supply of SOL. Historically, a shortage of the asset’s tokens fuels a bullish narrative for price. Analysts expect the SOL price to recover from a drop below $200 and make a comeback within a week.
The Solana network suffered network congestion on Thursday, and the crypto community criticized the Ethereum-killer for lack of centralization and transparency. After an 18-hour downtime, the Solana network is yet to state the cause of the congestion.
Solana’s on-chain activity has increased as developers and users from the Ethereum network rotate capital into SOL for cheaper transaction fees. Solana has emerged as the top choice in the DeFi ecosystem.
The altcoin, popular as an Ethereum-killer, is currently downtrend, trading at $178.78. @Crypto_Ed_NL, a cryptocurrency analyst, is not convinced that the correction is complete.
$SOL— Crypto_Ed_NL (@Crypto_Ed_NL) December 9, 2021
Missed the green box by a hair in the dump last friday/saturday but not out of the woods yet imo.
Want to see a clean break out from that pennant before I consider the correction to be finished pic.twitter.com/XqUWNYV4Hg
Tyler Hill, a cryptocurrency analyst and YouTuber, expects Solana price to explode. Hill says, “December 15 is the last day that we have to push back above 200 in order for us to see this key level of support hold again, as it has multiple times last year. If we see a break to the downside within a week, we could see this level push us back in an uptrend.”
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Solana price trend and predicted an upswing to $240 after a dip.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could drop 15% as on-chain metrics pile against ADA bulls
Cardano price is at an inflection point in its downswing journey and is likely to head lower going forward. The predominant reason for this bearishness is due to the on-chain metrics, which is showing a decline in interest and capital inflow.
Shiba Inu price signals 50% upswing as SHIB forms triple tap setup
Shiba Inu price is hovering around a crucial support level and shows signs of triggering a quick run-up. The recent dip below this barrier suggests that the market makers have already collected liquidity, indicating that downside risk is relatively less.
Ethereum to dive to $3,800 as ETH bulls fail to break above key resistance confluence
Ethereum price has faced considerable bearishness during Thursday’s trading session. The daily candlestick has been one that represents persistent, consistent, and constant selling pressure with nary a hint of any reprieve. Oscillators point to more selling pressure.
Decentraland price weakness continues as MANA targets $2.50
Decentraland price faces intense selling pressure as the cryptocurrency market reels from uncertainty. Sellers attempt to push Decentraland’s close to a twenty-day low. The weekly chart indicates lower prices are almost unavoidable. Oscillators point to further downside moves.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.