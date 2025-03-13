- Solana price drops below the $125 support level on Thursday, down 4% in the last 24 hours
- On Wednesday, wallets linked to FTX and Alameda Research unstaked $23 million worth of SOL ahead of impending creditor repayments.
- Early reactions in the derivatives market suggest Solana’s rebound momentum may weaken.
Solana’s price is dipping 5% on Thursday as bears forced another breakdown below the critical $125 support. The timing of the decline coincided with large amounts of SOL being unstaked in preparation for FTX creditor payouts, reinforcing bearish sentiment.
Solana (SOL) price plunges under $125 support as bears tighten grip
Solana’s price action over the past 24 hours has been underwhelming. Despite a 0.26% increase in the aggregate crypto market cap on Thursday, Solana, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were among the top-ranked assets with mild losses.
Solana Price Analysis | March 12
The chart above illustrates how SOL initially rallied 17.3% on Wednesday, reclaiming ground above $131 before sentiment suddenly turned bearish, triggering a sharp pullback. The reversal came amid growing concerns over renewed sell pressure from FTX-linked wallets, creating an overhang that continues to weigh on price action.
$23 Million Alameda Research transaction unsettles markets
With BTC and ETH also underperforming, market behavior suggests that traders are favoring high-risk, low-cap altcoins and memecoins, especially after the United States (US) Producer Price Index (PPI) confirmed the cooling inflation trend seen in Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
However, in Solana’s case, a more immediate catalyst appears to be at play. Blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence identified a major transaction from Alameda Research, the parent company of the defunct FTX exchange, just before SOL’s downswing.
Alameda Research transfers Solana (SOL) worth $23 million into 38 address, March 12 | Source: Arkham
On-chain data reveals that Alameda unstaked over $23 million worth of SOL, a move likely tied to the FTX estate's looming creditor repayment deadlines.
"An FTX/Alameda staking address received $22.9M in SOL from a staking address unlock and has just distributed these funds to 37 addresses that have previously received SOL from this address. These addresses currently hold $178.82M in SOL."
- Arkham Intelligence, March 12, 2025
Given the scale of these transfers, market participants took a cautious stance, wary of additional SOL supply-hitting exchanges.
This internal bearish catalyst explains why SOL prices dipped 5% on the day while XRP and BNB scored considerable gains.
Why FTX liquidations could impact Solana price despite positive US CPI and PPI signals
Historically, major outflows from Alameda Research and FTX-linked wallets have been followed by periods of price weakness for Solana.
SpotOnChain data shows that this latest unstaking follows an even larger event in early March when FTX unlocked 3.03 million SOL—worth approximately $432.5 million—and distributed the tokens across multiple wallets.
FTX’s Solana Unstaking History Since November 2023 | Source: SpotOnChain
Since November 2023, FTX and its trading arm have unstaked approximately 8.019 million SOL, valued at nearly $1 billion.
A substantial portion of these assets has already been liquidated through Coinbase and Binance over the past several weeks, contributing to Solana’s relative underperformance.
This impact was particularly evident in early March, when Solana gained just 14% in a two-day rally—significantly lagging ADA and XRP, which surged 100% and 40%, respectively, after Donald Trump announced their inclusion in his proposed Crypto Strategic Reserve alongside BTC and ETH on March 2.
Solana price outlook
Despite improving macroeconomic conditions, Solana’s upside potential remains constrained by the persistent threat of further liquidations.
With at least 5.5 million SOL—valued at roughly $693.8 million—still under FTX and Alameda control, new entrants may be reluctant to accumulate SOL, fearing additional sell pressure.
Until this overhang is cleared, Solana’s price may struggle to gain meaningful traction, even as broader market sentiment turns increasingly bullish.
Solana technical analysis: Elliott Wave pattern hints at $112 reversal
Solana price hovers near $123 as traders digest bearish momentum triggered by FTX liquidations.
The daily chart reveals a corrective Elliott Wave pattern, reinforcing downside risks despite broader market stability.
The ongoing ABC correction suggests SOL could extend its descent toward key Fibonacci retracement levels before a potential recovery.
Solana Technical Analysis (SOLUSD)
The Elliott Wave count highlights a completed wave (b) peak, followed by a protracted wave (c) decline.
The wave structure aligns with Fibonacci retracement levels, with the 0.398 Fib level at $112 acting as the first major support.
If selling pressure intensifies, the next bearish target sits at the 0.618 retracement near $74.62, a scenario that could materialize if liquidation pressure persists.
Momentum indicators confirm the bearish trend. The MACD line remains below the signal line, extending its downward trajectory into negative territory.
The histogram prints deepening red bars, signaling increasing downside momentum, and the moving averages reflect continued weakness, suggesting bulls lack the strength to reclaim lost ground.
Despite these bearish signals, a bullish invalidation emerges if SOL rebounds above the wave (b) high near $131.
A break above this level could shift momentum, attracting buyers and invalidating the current bearish Elliott Wave structure.
However, with more FTX payouts looming, bears could remain active to capitalize on downside risks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why LIBRA meme coin promoted by Argentina President Milei is crashing?
LIBRA meme coin promoted by Argentina’s President Javier Milei is making headlines again, crashing nearly 15% on the day. A local Argentine media outlet, Perfil, reported that lawyer Gregorio Dalbón had requested Interpol for a red notice to be issued for Hayden Davis.
Metaverse narrative stalls as price action fades, but on-chain data signals continuing accumulation
Metaverse tokens Sandbox, Decentraland and Axie Infinity continue to face correction since they topped in early December. A Glassnode report suggests that despite price pullback, on-chain activity suggests holders accumulation.
DeFi user loses over $700K USDC in a sandwich attack that experts suggest could be money laundering
A DeFi trader became the subject of discussion among crypto community members on Wednesday after losing more than $700K worth of stablecoins to a sandwich attack on the Uniswap v3 protocol.
Tether on-chain activity surges to a six-month high with 143,000 daily transfers
Tether (USDT) stablecoin on-chain activity has rapidly risen, with over 143,000 daily transfers, surging to a 6-month high. Moreover, the USDT Network growth metric increases, indicating greater blockchain usage.
Bitcoin: Will Trump's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and White House Crypto Summit support BTC recovery?
Bitcoin price extends its decline on Friday, falling over 5% so far this week. BTC uncertainty and volatility spikes liquidated $1.67 billion as the first-ever White House Crypto Summit takes place on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.