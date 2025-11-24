TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Solana Price Forecast: SOL trades under pressure and bearish signals

  • Solana holds below $130 as supply continues to overwhelm demand on Monday.
  • The 100-day EMA confirms a Death Cross pattern after crossing below the 200-day EMA on the daily chart.
  • SOL ETFs extended inflows on Friday even as related investment products experienced outflows of $156 million last week.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL trades under pressure and bearish signals
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Solana (SOL) remains marginally below $130 at the time of writing on Monday, reflecting risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. SOL hit an intraday high of $134 but retraced, signaling growing uncertainty and high volatility.

Retail interest in Solana remains relatively low, as evidenced by the futures market Open Interest (OI) $6.95 billion on Monday. Since OI, which represents the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, hit a record high of $17.1 billion on September 19, a price downtrend has persisted amid an elusive recovery.

Solana futures OI must steadily rise to support risk-on sentiment as investors increasingly bet on higher prices. However, a weak derivatives market could uphold the downtrend toward $100.

Solana struggles amid steady ETF inflows 

Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) listed in the United States (US) maintained their steady inflow streak, recording nearly $11 million in inflows on Friday. According to SoSoValue, SOL ETFs have cumulative net inflows of approximately $510 million, with net assets averaging $719 million.

The steady inflow trend suggests that institutional investors are turning toward newly launched altcoin-based ETFs. ETF demand is crucial for driving sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, with inflows supporting a short-term bullish outlook.

Solana ETF stats | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: Solana recovery stalls

Solana is trading below the round-number hurdle of $130 at the time of writing on Monday. The token also holds below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $166, 100-day EMA at $178 and the 200-day EMA at $178, which slope lower and maintain a bearish bias.
The 50-day EMA at sits under both the 100- and 200-day EMAs, delineating a descending supply band. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line edges above the signal line near zero, with a modest positive histogram that suggests nascent upside momentum.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is stabilizing at 32, but still below the midline. Without a recovery through the short-term average, sellers would remain in control.

SOL/USD daily chart

Overhead resistance aligns at $159 – $162, where the descending trend line from $261 meets the SuperTrend indicator. A break below the rising trend line from $95 reinforces the downside tone. Unless buyers reclaim that cluster, any bounce would face supply, while the broader downtrend would extend on fresh lows, targeting $100.

Open Interest, funding rate FAQs

Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.

Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana trades under pressure and bearish signals

Solana trades under pressure and bearish signals

Solana remains marginally below $130 at the time of writing on Monday, reflecting risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. SOL hit an intraday high of $134 but retraced, signaling growing uncertainty and high volatility.

XRP reclaims $2.00 amid ETF inflows, stable derivatives market

XRP reclaims $2.00 amid ETF inflows, stable derivatives market

Ripple is trading at around $2.06 at the time of writing on Monday, as buyers push to regain control despite a generally bearish cryptocurrency market. The cross-border remittance token opened Monday’s trading at $2.05, building on the increase from $1.95, which marked Sunday’s low. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP eye short-term recovery despite sticky bearish sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP eye short-term recovery despite sticky bearish sentiment

Bitcoin is trading above $86,000 at the time of writing on Monday, as bulls battle to regain control and bolster a breakout above $90,000 this week. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are holding above key support levels at $2,800 and $2.00, respectively.

Bitcoin stabilizes near $86,000 as Fed rate cut expectations rise

Bitcoin stabilizes near $86,000 as Fed rate cut expectations rise

Bitcoin begins the week on a steadier footing, trading around $86,000 at the time of writing on Monday after last week’s sharp correction. Growing expectations of a potential Fed rate cut in December are boosting risk-on sentiment among BTC traders.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.