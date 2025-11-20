Solana (SOL) is trading above $141 at the time of writing on Thursday. The general outlook remains bearish despite a knee-jerk recovery from $130, which marked the previous day's low.

Solana extends ETF inflows

Solana is experiencing steady inflows into Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). According to SoSo data, US-listed SOL ETFs recorded inflows of nearly $56 million on Wednesday, bringing cumulative net inflows to $476 million.

Bitwise's BSOL ETF was the best-performing product, with approximately $36 million in inflows, followed by Grayscale's GSOL with nearly $13 million and Fidelity's FSOL with $5 million.

Solana ETFs have not experienced outflows since their October 28 debut, underscoring the growing interest in altcoin investment products.

Solana ETF stats | Source: CoinGlass

On the other hand, retail demand has not picked up since mid-October, when the cryptocurrency market experienced one of its largest single-day liquidation events.

CoinGlass data shows Solana's futures Open Interest (OI) averaging $7.2 billion, down from $10 billion on November 1. The OI sits significantly below its $17 billion record peak achieved on September 19.

Since OI reflects the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, a steady increase is needed to support a near-term rebound. However, if risk-off sentiment persists and OI continues to decline in the coming days, the likelihood of Solana falling below $130 will increase.

Solana Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: Solana bulls eye steady recovery

Solana hovers above $141 on the daily chart at the time of writing on Thursday. The token also sits well below falling moving averages, with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $173 and the 200-day EMA at $180 capping rebounds. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains in negative territory and has been improving toward the zero line, suggesting fading bearish pressure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 38 reflects subdued momentum beneath the 50 midline. However, a steady rebound into the bullish region would indicate that bullish is increasing and bolster the uptrend above the 50- and 200-day EMAs.

SOL/USD daily chart

Still, the descending trend line from $261 limits the upside, with resistance seen near $166. Furthermore, the prior rising support from $125 was broken around $149, reinforcing the bearish tone.

A break above $160 round-number resistance could open a recovery above the 100-day EMA at $182, whereas failure to reclaim the broken support would keep sellers in control and maintain pressure under the moving average cluster.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)