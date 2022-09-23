- Solana price taps robust support at $30.00 amidst oversold conditions.
- SOL recovery is likely to delay due to the platform's declining development activity.
- The buyer congestion at $30.00 is crucial to the Solana price bullish structure; otherwise, the token may revisit lower support at $26.00.
Solana price is hovering above its most critical support area at $30.00. The competitive smart contracts token has been a bears' playing field over the last ten days. However, a bullish trend reversal is possible heading into the weekend if buyers regain confidence in the market.
Where is Solana price headed?
The area between $30.00 and $32.00 hosts an immense concentration of buyers. It has in the past absorbed selling pressure, thus allowing SOL to regain bullish momentum. For instance, Solana price moved 54% up after tapping this same support in early July.
Investors locked in another 27% gains after Solana price rallied to $36.72 at the beginning of September. These frequent rebounds from the same level imply that Solana price may have hit the same bottom level but as yet lacks a catalyst to trigger a substantial move north.
SOL/USD daily chart
Signals from the Stochastic RSI indicate that Solana price is fast becoming oversold. In other words, this could mark the tail end of the sell-off. If buy orders create demand for SOL between $30.00 and $32.00, a sharp move to $38.00 and $48.00 would not be a farfetched idea.
Traders searching for long positions must wait for the Stochastic RSI to lift from the oversold region before placing their orders to avoid bull traps or being stuck in an untradeable market. Keep in mind that the 50-day (yellow) Simple Moving Average (SMA) recently crossed below the longer-term 100-day SMA (blue). Although this pattern is not a typical death cross, its formation adds credence to the Solana price bearish technical outlook.
Solana Development Activity
Solana's development activity continues to drop for five months in a row, as shown by Santiment. This on-chain metric (Development Activity) tracks the number of pure development-related 'events" on the network's GitHub repository over time.
A continued downtrend in this metric indirectly shrinks demand for SOL because fewer developers are hosting and running new applications on the blockchain. Loosely interpreted – a low development activity deprives Solana price of bullish momentum to rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
XRP price: Active whales continue XRP accumulation powered by optimism of likely Ripple win
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's appearance on Fox Business coincided with the XRP price rally. XRP price yielded nearly 30% gains overnight, rising from the $0.39s to a high above $0.50 in a matter of hours.
Litecoin price will end in tears this evening as naive bulls get a market lesson
Litecoin price (LTC) sees bulls being taken to the cleaners as an early rally gets cut short and turns completely negative.
Chainlink Price Prediction: Can traders tap more gains from LINK price V-shaped recovery?
Chainlink presents a strong bullish structure following support at $6.50. A v-shaped recovery pattern attracts immense volume as bulls eye $8.15.
Bitcoin: The caveats to BTC’s slippery slope to $12,000
Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication. After hitting these levels, BTC has undone these gains quickly.