Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bullish momentum fades for BTC and ETH, XRP suffers SVB woes

- Bitcoin price is at crossroads, looking for momentum to break above the major resistance at $25,000.
- Ethereum price boasts four consecutive green bars; bullish momentum may be wearing off as it faces an immediate barrier at $1,744.
- Ripple price could slide below $0.3649 if bulls fail to surpass the 50-day EMA at $0.3815.
Bitcoin price (BTC) is at crossroads after flipping key resistance levels into support, but now the bullish momentum is wearing out. After finding a pivot and scaling a northward attack, the flagship crypto was on course to break out of a months-long consolidation zone. As expected, Ethereum price (ETH) has conformed to the king crypto’s price action and is also conflicted as buying pressure continues to ease. Nevertheless, Ripple price (XRP) remains fixated on a downtrend and has already lost significant value in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin price could break above $25,000 if momentum sustains
Bitcoin price is eyeing the much-coveted $25K level after a brief retest around mid-Feb. The people’s crypto is up 8.8% in the last 24 hours to auction for $24,297 at the time of writing. The token bounced from the $20,000 support level, marking an unprecedented turnaround that has caught some bears off-guard, but the bullish momentum seems to be depleting.
Sidelined investors who dumped their holdings at lower rates last week amid concerns of high-profile crypto-linked US bank collapses, including Silvergate and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) Financial, have missed out on the latest Bitcoin price rally. The shutdowns of these banks provoked fears amongst investors of weakening fiat-to-crypto on-ramps and the collateralization of Circle’s USDC stablecoin, which had some reserves parked at these institutions.
As BTC sits on the immediate support at $22,614, the largest crypto by market cap was confronting a major resistance level at $25,000. If traders decide to collect profits at current rates, the uptrend would be interrupted, and Bitcoin price could start plummeting. Such a move would fasten the grip of BTC within the horizontal consolidation zone.
Bitcoin price could drop below the 50-, 200-, and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $22,270, $21,798, and $21,373, respectively. In extreme cases, the price could plunge below the major support at $19,000. Such a move would constitute a 22.08% decline from current levels.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the upside, a decisive flip of the $25,000 resistance level into support could set the path for Bitcoin price to record more gains. For investors to brag about the $25K level, BTC buyers must increase their presence in the market.
Flipping the major roadblock into a support level could give Bitcoin price the gusto required to reclaim its previous glory, potentially retagging the $28,646 level last visited around May.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was within the safe zone with a price strength of 61. This shows that Bitcoin price could increase for the short term before the token was considered overbought. Nevertheless, given the general bearish mood in the crypto market, anything above $25K was far-fetched and premature, judging from the current market state.
Ethereum price gains 17% in three days, but bullish momentum seems to be wearing off
Ethereum price also boasts a bullish breakout that has catapulted the token around 17% since March 11. The rally comes as the US authorities came in to rescue Signature and SVB depositors from any losses and introduced a new $25 billion liquidity program to help prevent further bank runs.
Another reason for the Ethereum price rally as it links to Bitcoin is that markets are aggressively pulling back on Federal Reserve (Fed) tightening bets because the Fed cannot keep increasing rates with the US banking system on the verge of collapse. This is particularly because the Fed’s aggressive hiking campaign seems to be the chief driver of the vulnerabilities wrecking the financial sector.
At the time of writing, the Ethereum price is $1,673, with all signs pointing to a capped rally at around $1,704. If profit-takers act now, ETH could drop below the support offered by the 50- and 200-day EMAs with support levels at $1,564 and $1,546, respectively, or in dire cases, the support confluence between the 100-day EMA and the horizontal line at $1,513.
Below the levels mentioned above, the Ethereum price could descend to tag the $1,424 support level or lose more ground toward the $1,276 support level that kickstarted the January 8 rally. In extreme cases, however, ETH could descend to the $990 swing low.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, a definite flip of the $1,704 resistance level could solidify Ethereum price’s uptrend for the short term and invalidate the bearish thesis. An increase in buying momentum above this level could set the trajectory required for ETH to confront the next obstacle at $1,744 or, in highly ambitious cases, reclaim its position above $18,000 by tagging the $1,864 resistance level.
Ripple price could slip below this level if bulls fail to break above
Ripple price is trading with a bearish bias, despite gaining almost 1% in the last day. The community appears to have been spooked by comments from Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse about Ripple having some exposure to SVB as a banking partner and held some of its cash balance.
Setting the record straight on SVB Qs:— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 12, 2023
Ripple had some exposure to SVB – it was a banking partner, and held some of our cash balance. Fortunately, we expect NO disruption to our day-to-day business, and already held a majority of our USD w/ a broader network of bank partners.
Ripple price is sitting on immediate support at $0.3649 as it exchanged hands for $0.3700. As overhead pressure accumulates, XRP could fall below the immediate support at$0.3649. In such a case, the next target for XRP would be the $0.3552 or, in extreme cases, the $0.3418 support level.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the upside, an increase in buying pressure from current levels could propel Ripple price to confront the resistance levels due to the 50- and 100-day EMAs at $0.3815 and $0.3858, respectively, before battling the $0.3933 resistance level. A daily candlestick close above this level would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
