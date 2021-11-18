  • Solana price shows signs that a bottom may be in. 
  • A bear trap pattern is developing on the $2.50/3-box reversal Point and Figure Chart.
  • Multiple buy opportunities in development. 
Solana price has completed a technical corrective move by retracing a little more than 28% of its value from the all-time high. As a result, consolidation may occur for the remainder of the week until equilibrium is reestablished between price and time.

Solana price positioned for multiple bullish breakout options

Solana price has several signals showing that bullish price action may return for Solana. The Point and Figure image below shows a powerful short setup with a breakout below a triple-bottom. Additionally, that short entry confirmed the existence of a bull trap. 
 
Combining those two factors creates one of the most potent Point and Figure combinations for a short entry. However, the expected sell-off has not occurred. Instead, sellers appear unable or unwilling to move Solana price lower
 
This apprehension by sellers gives buyers an opportunity. There are two long setups in development. The first (label A) is a hypothetical buy stop order at $207.50, a stop loss @ $197.50 and a profit target at $250. This entry confirms two bullish patterns in Point and Figure analysis: a Bear Trap and Bull Pole Pattern.
SOL/USDT $2.5/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
 
The second theoretical long (label B) entry idea is a buy stop order at $195, a stop loss at $175 and a profit target at $250. The entry is based on a Spike Pattern, which requires at least fifteen Os in the current column. The buy stop order is placed only after Solana price has moved to at least $175.
SOL/USDT $5.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
 
The long ideas presented will be invalidated if Solana price prints an O below the $170 level. 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

