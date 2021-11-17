Solana price clings to 88% upswing narrative as SOL joins BTC and ETH on Bloomberg Terminal

- Solana price is currently testing the $216 support level in hopes of triggering an 88% rally.
- SOL becomes the third cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum to be listed on the Bloomberg Terminal.
- A breakdown of the $200 psychological barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Solana price is currently hovering around a crucial demand zone that needs to hold for an upswing to emerge. Breaching this barrier will reduce the probability and also open SOL up for a potential correction.
Bloomberg welcomes SOL after BTC and ETH
Solana price can now be tracked on the Bloomberg Terminal via the “Bloomberg Galaxy Solana Index,” making it the third cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum to have this feature. Tim Grant, the Head of Europe at Galaxy Digital, announced that this development was a result of the collaboration with Galaxy Digital and Bloomberg LP.
Grant stated,
This marks our fifth index in the Bloomberg Galaxy family of indices which are... Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin Index (BBG TICKER: BTC), Bloomberg Galaxy Ethereum Index (BBG TICKER: ETH), Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BBG TICKER: BGCI), Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index (BBG Ticker: DEFI), Bloomberg Galaxy Solana Index (BBG Ticker: SOL).
This institutional-grade index for Solana will now be available globally to 400,000 users, and the pricing source will allow Solana-based products to be launched in jurisdictions that allow it.
Solana price contemplates directional bias
Solana price set up two rounded-bottom structures between September 9 and November 2. The larger structure is referred as the cup, while the smaller one that follows it is known as the handle. The peaks of these structures can be connected using a trend line to form a horizontal resistance barrier at $216.
The cup-and-handle pattern forecasts an 88% upswing to $407, determined by adding the distance between the cup’s swing low and the horizontal supply barrier at $216.
While Solana price broke out on November 2 and rallied 20%, the recent downswing has undone the gains.
Currently, SOL is hovering around $216 and inside a demand zone, extending from $208 to $218. Solana price needs to hold above this area to have the highest probability of an upswing.
In some cases, Solana price could extend its climb and retest the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $430.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
However, a failure to do so will result in a retest of the $204 support level. If SOL produces a lower low below the $200 psychological level, it will invalidate the cup-and-handle bullish thesis. In this case, SOL could head to the $178 support level, where the buyers could give the upswing another go.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price eyes 40% upswing as SHIB downtrend faces exhaustion
Shiba Inu price action is getting congested with each lower high, suggesting consolidation. If this development continues, SHIB will likely break out from the downtrend and result in an explosive upswing.
Polygon launches scaling solution Miden to relieve congestion on Ethereum
Polygon has introduced a new scaling solution, Miden Virtual Machine which aims to address the issues of network congestion on the Ethereum blockchain. The new feature will allow for ...
Ripple advocates limiting SEC’s role in regulating crypto amid ongoing legal battle
Ripple has put forward a proposal on its recommendations of how cryptocurrencies should be regulated in the United States. The cross-border remittances firm highlighted that the SEC’s approach was hostile and only aims to double down on ...
Polkadot bounces after sell-off, but DOT upside potential limited to $46
Polkadot price drops as much as 15% during the Tuesday trading session. Over 50% of the drop has been recovered, but whether the bounce is a fake-out remains to be seen. Upside potential may be limited in the interim.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.