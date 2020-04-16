- Blockchain platform Solana has partnered with Terra, a South Korea-based stablecoin project.
- The partnership will enable Solana’s dApp developers to accept low-cost, price-stable payments through a new token bridge technology.
Solana blockchain is joining forces with Terra to bring stablecoins into its dApp ecosystem. Terra is a stablecoin backed by Korean e-commerce firm TMON. Solana claims to have high-quality technology in terms of scaling, decentralization and security. The new partnership is expected to enable its dApp developers to accept low-cost, price-stable payments through a new token bridge technology.
According to Coindesk, the Solana team said:
By bringing stablecoins onto our network, we aim to dramatically expand the design space for developers, opening the door to novel applications that require price-stable payments. It's our hope by prioritizing support for stablecoins with Terra that we can accelerate the DeFi ecosystem within Solana.
CHAI, Terra’s payment app, has a monthly active user base of over one million and the network witnesses daily transaction volumes of $3 million. Through a low-latency bridge, the network will be incorporated into the Solana ecosystem. Commenting on the partnership, the Terra team noted:
Working together, we believe this partnership will foster a thriving community of dApps that leverage the strengths of both Solana’s speed and Terra’s stablecoin ecosystem.
Though Solana’s whitepaper came out in 2017, it only went live last year after a Series A round led by Multicoin Capital. Since then, the company has been looking for partnerships to expand its reach.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
