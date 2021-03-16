Users of major privacy-oriented messaging app Signal can now support the project with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC).
Signal officially announced Monday that the platform has started accepting crypto donations as a form of support for the Signal Technology Foundation, the nonprofit organization behind the app. “As a nonprofit organization, we depend on your support. If you've been patiently waiting for Signal to accept cryptocurrency donations, you no longer need to hodl back your generosity,” Signal wrote.
Cryptocurrency donations are now part of Signal’s “Donate” section on its official website specifying that the new feature is enabled via a major crypto donations platform, The Giving Block.
Signal accepts 12 cryptos including Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Gemini Dollar (GUSD) stablecoin, Basic Attention Token (BAT), Zcash (ZEC) and Chainlink (LINK). “The Giving Block also supports anonymous donations,” Signal noted in a memo accompanying its crypto donation section.
Signal is a cross-platform messaging service with end-to-end encryption. The Signal Technology Foundation was launched in February 2018 by WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, who left both WhatsApp and Facebook to create Signal in 2017.
In January 2021, Platformer newsletter founder Casey Newton claimed that Signal was testing payment features with Binance-backed Stellar-based privacy coin platform MobileCoin, noting that Signal CEO Moxie Marlinspike also serves as an adviser on the MobileCoin project.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
DOGE is ready to go higher
Dogecoin Coin price breaks out above the falling trendline on the 30-minute chart. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk wants DOGE listed on Coinbase to increase accessibility. A decisive rally above $0.0634 confirms that the rebound from the February lows will continue.
VET could retrace 13% after a new all-time high
VeChain price hints at a pullback after momentum reversal indicator (MRI) flashed a reversal signal. Now, VET could correct 13% to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.066. The sell-off might extend another 13% if the above barrier fails to hold.
BitMEX co-founder and Bitcoin billionaire pleads not guilty after surrendering in New York
Ben Delo, one of the founders and former executives of BitMEX — once the largest crypto derivatives exchange — has pleaded not guilty after surrendering to U.S. authorities in New York.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.