Users of major privacy-oriented messaging app Signal can now support the project with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC).

Signal officially announced Monday that the platform has started accepting crypto donations as a form of support for the Signal Technology Foundation, the nonprofit organization behind the app. “As a nonprofit organization, we depend on your support. If you've been patiently waiting for Signal to accept cryptocurrency donations, you no longer need to hodl back your generosity,” Signal wrote.

Cryptocurrency donations are now part of Signal’s “Donate” section on its official website specifying that the new feature is enabled via a major crypto donations platform, The Giving Block.

Signal accepts 12 cryptos including Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Gemini Dollar (GUSD) stablecoin, Basic Attention Token (BAT), Zcash (ZEC) and Chainlink (LINK). “The Giving Block also supports anonymous donations,” Signal noted in a memo accompanying its crypto donation section.

Signal is a cross-platform messaging service with end-to-end encryption. The Signal Technology Foundation was launched in February 2018 by WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, who left both WhatsApp and Facebook to create Signal in 2017.

In January 2021, Platformer newsletter founder Casey Newton claimed that Signal was testing payment features with Binance-backed Stellar-based privacy coin platform MobileCoin, noting that Signal CEO Moxie Marlinspike also serves as an adviser on the MobileCoin project.