“Short term fluctuations are meaningless,” John McAfee calms investors after Bitcoin's slide under $10,000

- McAfee tells those having jitters to “GET A GRIP.”
- Bitcoin is currently trading above $10,000 following a shallow recovery from the weekly low at $9,765.
The controversial Bitcoin bull, John McAfee has once again come to the ‘rescue’ of Bitcoin enthusiast. He is advising people not to panic due to fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin. In his almost angrily written tweet, McAfee tells those having jitters to “GET A GRIP.”
“Bitcoin jitters? Just stop it! Short term fluctuations are meaningless. Bitcoin is still up almost 300% from 6 month's ago. Everytime there's a dip I have to calm people in replies, DMs, etc. GET A GRIP! You know in your heart Bitcoin cannot lose.
Relax!”
Bitcoin is currently trading above $10,000 following a shallow recovery from the weekly low at $9,765. The price has recovered above the trendline and is pushing towards $10,200. Besides, technical levels suggest that the buyers are still in control.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
