Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB long-term speculators aim for $0.00005336

- Shiba Inu price could be headed for a major upswing as the token has formed an optimistic chart pattern.
- SHIB bulls could be aiming for a 51% climb toward $0.00005336 if the canine-themed token slices above $0.00003468.
- However, if Shiba Inu falls below $0.00002368, the optimistic forecast may be voided.
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant uptick following the formation of a bullish chart pattern. However, SHIB must slice above multiple obstacles ahead in order to validate the optimistic technical pattern.
Shiba Inu bulls eye 51% ascent
Shiba Inu price is forming an ascending triangle pattern on the daily chart, which projects a 51% ascent from the topside trend line of the governing technical pattern toward $0.00005336.
Shiba Inu price must overcome multiple challenges before the bullish target would be put on the radar. The first hurdle will emerge at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, coinciding with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00002561.
Additional obstacles may appear at the 50% retracement level at $0.00002826, intersecting with the 21-day SMA and the 200-day SMA.
Shiba Inu price will face further resistance at the 100-day SMA at $0.00003169 before SHIB bulls attempt to reach the upper boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $0.00003468, coinciding with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
If Shiba Inu price manages to slice above the aforementioned level of resistance, the 51% climb toward $0.00005336 could be in the offing.
SHIB/USDT daily chart
If selling pressure increases, Shiba Inu price could test the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern at $0.00002368. If bearish sentiment continues to increase, SHIB could fall toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00002233.
However, if Shiba Inu price slices below the downside trend line of the prevailing chart pattern, the bullish chart pattern may be invalidated.
Shiba Inu price could continue tumbling toward the January 26 low at $0.00001990, then toward the January 22 low at $0.00001672.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano holders stay strong amidst the altcoin's recovery from recent drop
The overall crypto market capitalization dropped significantly, from $2 trillion to $1.7 trillion amidst rising geopolitical tension. Cardano holders have maintained their wallet balance above $10.12 billion ADA despite the price drop, fueling a bullish outlook.
Bitcoin bears battle bulls to prevent a return to $40,000 for BTC
Bitcoin price fell below the Ichimoku Cloud over the weekend and extended its losses to sub $40,000 for the first time since early February. However, Tuesday’s price action recovered nearly all of Monday’s losses. Buyers have extended the rally from yesterday.
Valkyrie leads the way in treasury management for crypto companies, driving global adoption
Valkyrie has brought the protocol treasury management service to the cryptocurrency market, fueling a bullish narrative among investors. Cryptocurrency firms adding assets to their balance sheet seek treasury management firms.
Dogecoin must hit this price level before DOGE can begin a new bull run
Dogecoin price continues its slow bleed and trend of creating new lower lows. Of all the major cryptocurrencies, DOGE is almost singular in the length of time it has spent in its most recent downtrend – which is now almost 300 days (291 to be exact). But that may end very, very soon.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.