Shiba Inu firms up support before SHIBA tests a breakout above $0.000030

- Shiba Inu price dipped lower over the weekend but maintained its critical Ichimoku support structure.
- SHIBA now has the easiest time moving higher since October 2021.
- Oscillators support an expansive move and bullish breakout.
Shiba Inu price faced the same selling pressure experienced by the broader cryptocurrency market this past weekend. Sellers have been in clear control of this market since February 17 and tested the final Ichimoku support level at the bottom of the Cloud (Senkou Span A) but failed to push SHIBA below it.
Shiba Inu price positioned for a massive bullish breakout, targeting $0.000054
Shiba Inu price action is exceptionally bullish, despite the recent selling pressure. The reason for this bullish outlook is the position it is in within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. SHIBA is now at a position where it can complete the same bullish Ichimoku pattern that generated the rally seen back in October 2021.
The pattern Shiba Inu price is closed to completing is known as an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout. The rules for this pattern are as follows:
- Future Senkou Span A is above Future Senkou Span B.
- The Tenkan-Sen is above the Kijun-Sen.
- The current Close is above the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen.
- The current Close is above the Ichimoku Cloud.
- The Chikou Span is above the bodies of the candlesticks and in open space.
All of the conditions required to fulfill the Ideal Bullish Ichimoku breakout are complete save one: the current Close above the Ichimoku Cloud. If bulls can push Shiba Inu price to a close at or above $0.000029 to $0.000030, then that pattern will be complete, likely extending SHIBA’s run towards the $0.000054 value area.
SHIBA/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
Downside risks, however, do remain. For example, if Shiba Inu price moves to a daily close where the Chikou Span would be below the bodies of the candlesticks (below $0.000020) and in open space, then a capitulation move towards $0.000012 is highly likely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
