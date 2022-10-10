Still, for the safety of our readers, this thesis will remain bearish until $0.000001090 is breached. As a double-back test, a spike through the previous resistance zone could induce a countertrend rally toward the 8-day exponential moving average at $0.0001120. Such a move would result in a 5% increase from the current Shiba Inu price.

Shiiba Inu price currency auctions at $0.00001020 as the price briefly fell to $0.0000990 amidst the most recent decline. The bears have managed to wipe out several levels that supported the notorious meme coin during September. Interestingly while the Relative Strength Index is extremely oversold, the current downtrend’s Volume Profile Indicator is waning. The indicator could hint at a bounce soon before bears continue to flex their power. Still, the overall decline is quite steep. If market conditions persist, a breach of the $0.00000970 swing low will likely occur.

Shiba Inu price is experiencing an ongoing mudslide that has finally breached the $0.00001000 level. The bears have produced a steep decline to open the second trading week of October. On Sunday, October,r 9, the bears produced a rejection from the 21-day simple moving average, which catalyzed the 8% penny-from-Eiffel-style decline being displayed.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.