Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB whale demand declines 88% amid two-week consolidation phase

- Shiba Inu price has been consolidating around the $0.000016 mark over the last two weeks.
- Average Transaction Size on the Shiba Inu network has declined by 88% between February 3 and Sunday.
- The RSI and EMA technical indicators signal $0.000015 breakdown risks ahead.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price opened trading around the $0.000016 mark on Monday, having consolidated within a 5% tight range over the last two weeks. On-chain data shows whale investors have gradually reduced their exposure to SHIB amid the ongoing price stagnation phase.
Shiba Inu stagnates at $0.000016 as bullish and bearish signals counteract
Shiba Inu’s price action has been relatively muted in February as bullish and bearish catalysts counteract each other.
While it still maintains its place as the second-largest meme coin behind Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu has ceded considerable ground in the past month, with the US President Donald Trump meme token encroaching on its market share.
On the positive side, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) acknowledgment of a Dogecoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) has spurred investor confidence in legacy meme coins, including SHIB.
Shiba Inu price action (SHIB/USDT)
Emphasizing the neutral market sentiment, the chart above shows how SHIB’s price has trended sideways within the $0.000015 to $0.000017 range since February 8.
At press time, Shiba Inu trades at $0.000016 on Binance, with bears looking to tighten their grip.
The parabolic SAR indicator displays a cluster of dots above the price action, reinforcing the downward pressure.
Meanwhile, the RSI hovers slightly above 45, suggesting the asset remains in neutral-to-bearish territory.
If buyers fail to gain momentum, SHIB risks breaking below the $0.000015 support level.
However, a potential bounce off this level could open the door for a bullish reversal toward the $0.000017 resistance zone, contingent on increased whale demand and the broader meme coin’s sector strength.
Shiba Inu large transactions decline as price stagnates
Another key factor hinting at Shiba Inu’s struggle to break out from its extended consolidation phase is the whale accumulation patterns observed in recent weeks.
On-chain data suggests that large-scale investors have been significantly reducing their exposure to SHIB.
IntoTheBlock’s Average Transaction metric, which tracks daily buy and sell trades of whale investors, offers critical insights into market sentiment.
The metric measures the average Dollar value of all transactions executed on the Shiba Inu network on a given day.
When the average transaction size increases, it signals either retail investors deploying larger capital or whale investors executing high-volume trades.
Conversely, a decline in the metric reflects lower high-value transaction activity, often indicative of fading investor confidence.
Over the last week, SHIB’s Average Transaction Size has plummeted 88%, dropping from $39,000 on February 3 to a monthly low of $4,707 on Sunday, according to the latest on-chain data. This sharp decline underscores waning whale participation, reinforcing SHIB’s ongoing price stagnation.
Shiba Inu Average Transaction Size | SHIB/USDT
However, such drastic reductions in large transactions have historically preceded notable price recoveries.
A sharp drop in whale trading activity can often signal a redistribution phase, where retail traders accumulate supply at lower levels before a major upward breakout.
If SHIB’s average transaction size stabilizes or begins to recover, it could indicate fresh capital inflows, potentially fueling a rally toward the $0.000018 resistance zone in the coming weeks.
Furthermore, with meme coin speculation remaining strong following the DOGE ETF acknowledgment, SHIB could see renewed bullish interest. A resurgence in whale demand, combined with improving technical indicators, could provide the necessary catalyst for a breakout from its current tight range.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB struggles below key EMAs as bears eye $0.000015 breakdown
Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains under pressure, trading around $0.00001595 as bearish momentum lingers.
The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.00001682 and the 100-day EMA at $0.00001889 have acted as key resistance, preventing SHIB from staging a meaningful recovery. Until bulls reclaim these levels, the downside risks remain elevated.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price forecast
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator in the daily chart currently hovers at 40.73, signaling weakening buying interest.
A sustained drop below 37 could push SHIB deeper into oversold territory, potentially triggering further declines. The declining trading volume further underscores the lack of bullish conviction, reinforcing the likelihood of a retest of the $0.000015 support zone.
On the bullish side, SHIB has found consistent buying interest near $0.000015, preventing a sharper decline.
If bulls defend this level and push SHIB above $0.00001682, a relief rally toward the $0.000018 resistance level could emerge.
However, with momentum indicators skewed to the downside and large whale transactions declining, SHIB remains vulnerable to further losses unless buyers step in decisively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana plunges as ETF speculators bet billions on XRP and DOGE
Solana (SOL) price tumbles as low as $180 on Monday, down over 9% in three consecutive days of losses. Bearish dominance in the SOL derivatives markets suggests the downtrend could extend in the week ahead.
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB whale demand declines 88% amid two-week consolidation phase
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price opened trading around the $0.000016 mark on Monday, having consolidated within a 5% tight range over the last two weeks.
Solana-based meme coin LIBRA controversy heats up, Argentina President hit by lawsuit
Argentina’s President Javier Milei faces charges of fraud for the promotion of LIBRA meme coin on the Solana blockchain. An on-chain intelligence tracker links LIBRA meme coin to MELANIA and claims that the creator extracted $100 million from the former.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalemate soon coming to an end
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for almost two weeks. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $580.2 million last week.
Bitcoin: BTC consolidates before a big move
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for the last ten days. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $650.80 million until Thursday.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.