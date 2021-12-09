- Shiba Inu price consolidates after the initial rally from the flash-crash wanes.
- The final oversold level in the RSI continues to be tested.
- Volume begins to dry up, adding a likelihood that SHIBA pushes further south.
Shiba Inu price has been mostly unchanged since Sunday. The bodies of the past four daily candlesticks have been stuck between $0.000036 and $0.000037. SHIBA is in its fifth straight day of lower trade volume.
Shiba Inu price sees buying participation dry up
Shiba Inu price is in a dire state. The consecutive number of days of one trading day’s volume lower than the next is now five. Furthermore, the volume over the past two days has been the lowest since the week of October 20th.
Price action itself has been relatively muted, with minimal price movement. The combination of the flat trading conditions and drop in volume has positioned the Relative Strength Index barely above the final oversold level in a bear market (40). It has been trading against this level for six days, indicating a move below 40 could occur at any moment.
Pressure on Shiba Inu price will increase as the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen begin to trend lower. Bulls will need to push Shiba Inu above those levels; otherwise, they will act as a hand pushing SHIBA lower and lower.
Downside pressure should be limited to a support zone between the 2021 Volume Point Of Control at $0.000038 and the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement at $0.000032.
SHIBA/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
If bulls want to deny any further bearish price action, bulls will need to push Shiba Inu price to a close above the Kijun-Sen and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $0.000043. That would put SHIBA into the unique position of a close at an eight-day high, likely trapping any shorts or bringing in new buyers as FOMO begins.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
