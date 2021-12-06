Shiba Inu price deviates from the mean, hinting at a 25% upswing for SHIB

- Shiba Inu price has sliced through the $0.0000331 support level, collecting liquidity resting below it.
- This move hints at an incoming 25% upswing to $0.0000442.
- A swing low below $0.0000295 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu price looks ready to move higher as it collects liquidity resting below crucial levels. This move has primed SHIB for an upswing, and the confirmation will arrive after a higher high is set up.
Shiba Inu price ready for a recovery rally
Shiba Inu price dropped 45% between November 30 and December 4, as the cryptocurrency market experienced a sell-off. This move collected liquidity resting below $0.0000620 and set up a swing low at $0.0000295.
Since this downswing, Shiba Inu price has recovered 19% to where it currently trades - $0.0000352. As SHIB forms a base of sorts, investors can expect Shiba Inu price to see a bullish reaction soon. The first hurdle is a 25% upswing away at $0.0000442. Hence, market participants can expect the meme coin to see an uptick in its bullish momentum to this target.
Clearing this level will suggest that the buyers are dominating and also open the path to $0.0000543. Retesting this level will constitute a 55% ascent and indicate a full recovery.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, if Shiba Inu price fails to set up a higher high above $0.0000380, it will indicate increased selling pressure. This development could hinder the optimistic narrative, knocking SHIB down to the immediate support level at $0.0000330.
Here, the buyers have another chance at an upswing. However, if Shiba Inu price produces a lower low below $0.0000295, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon hit with flash-crash and BitMart hack, new all-time lows reached
SafeMoon price action is, perhaps, the saddest and least safe story of any altcoin presently traded. Unfortunately, a combination of horrible circumstances has brought SafeMoon close to worthless valuations. SafeMoon was one of the glowing success stories of the last couple of months.
XRP explodes more than 44% from flash crash lows, move to $2 upcoming
XRP price action was sitting on the precipice of an impending flash-crash long before Saturday’s sell-off occurred. The price levels XRP hit for the lows were expected as well. A new uptrend for XRP is likely to start next week. XRP price is positioned for a massive rally post-flash-crash.
Decentraland to move below $3 despite MANA recovery from flash-crash
Decentraland price action, before the flash-crash, showed signs that it was slowing down and momentum was waning. However, because the flash-crash was due to NOS (Non-Organic Selling), the outlook for Decentraland has not changed.
Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin, ETH regains the majority its flash-crash losses
Ethereum price performance on Saturday has been nothing short of spectacular. Considering that most of the altcoin market is down fifteen to twenty percent, Ethereum’s daily close of down only 4% is a testament to its strength.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?