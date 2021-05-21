SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers

- SHIB price is trading in a tight range between the supply barrier that extends from $0.0000117 to $0.0000168 and the 200 four-hour SMA at $0.00000822.
- A potential upswing will face overwhelming pressure by the 50 and 100 four-hour SMAs at $0.0000158 and $0.0000147, respectively.
- A breakdown of $0.00000654 will invalidate the bullish thesis and signal the start of a steep downtrend.
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoins, has been slow, signaling weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
SHIB price to stay range-bound
SHIB price has recovered 48% like most altcoins but fails to show a definitive bullish bias that could propel it upward. Instead, Shiba Inu reveals weak buying pressure that is slightly greater than the bearish momentum, keeping it afloat.
The supply zone that ranges from $0.0000117 to $0.0000168 will be a tough level to crack, considering it harbors the 50 and the 100 four-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at $0.0000158 and $0.0000147.
Therefore, the weak bullish momentum could most likely push SHIB price up by 45% to the 100 four-hour SMA at $0.0000147. While unlikely, a breach of this barrier could further propel the meme coin up by 7% to the 50 four-hour SMA at $0.0000158.
However, investors should note that this is possible only if the buyers slice through the supply zone’s lower boundary at $$0.0000117.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
On the flip side, if SHIB price drops below the 200 four-hour SMA at $0.00000822, it will signal an increased bearish momentum. A continuation of the selling pressure that leads to a decisive close below the swing low created on May 19 at $0.00000654 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
In that case, investors can expect Shiba Inu price to slide 36% to the support level at $0.00000420
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SHIB Price remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bears eye 20% decline amid mounting pressure
Litecoin price has seen a sharp recovery after Wednesday’s massive sell-off. However, this uptrend will face significant overhead barriers that could prevent it from climbing higher. A decisive close above $247.04 will ...
Gary Gensler: SEC should be ready to enforce crypto cases to protect investors
US Securities & Exchange Commission chief Gary Gensler revealed his intentions to sue bad actors in the cryptocurrency industry. The SEC head highlighted investor protection as one of the primary reasons behind the move.
Biden proposes crypto transfers over $10,000 to be reported to IRS
The Biden administration is calling for banks and crypto exchanges to report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service. In a bid to reduce the tax gap, the Treasury is requesting the reporting of digital asset transfers of over $10,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.