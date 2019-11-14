The week evolved as a fight for the control of the price direction, with prices moving in a range. Early morning we can see the sellers more active, pushing the price towards its supports. Atom (- 6.5%) and Tezos (-5%) are the worst performers, while NEO(+6-37%) continues advancing. Among Ethereum coins, SEELE (+20.5%), Link(+6.66%), SNX (+7.4%), CENNZ (+6.77%) and BAT(+5.91%) are the best performers.
The market capitalization dropped to $237.464 billion, -1.06% below yesterday's price. The volume traded in the last 24 hours also descended to $26.417 billion, which is a 12.46% drop, and the dominance of Bitcoin fell to 65.89%.
Hot News
Switzerland's leading stock exchange SIX started listing a crypto exchange-traded product: ETP, which is tied to Tezos (XTZ). The product has been created by Amun AG and the Tezos Foundation.
Google is entering the digital finance in partnerships with Citigroup Inc and Standford Federal Credit Union in a project code-named "Cache." According to the Wall Street Journal, Google will soon offer checking accounts to consumers, and it is expected to launch next year, with the accounts managed by Citygroup.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin
Bitcoin could not overcome the $8,800 level, and sellers came to send the price toward the support provided by its 200-period SMA in a large bearish candlestick with higher volume. The price moving near the -1SD line of the Bollinger bands is not good news for the bulls. A close below the $8,667 level might indicate that the current corrective movement has not ended.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|8,694
|8,767
|8,828
|8,632
|8,900
|8,560
|8,960
Ripple
Ripple continue descending. The price cut through the $0.27 support in a large candle that pierced below $0.258 to, then, retrace almost all its path in a large wick with lots of volume.
The price continues moving near its -1SD Bollinger line, which indicates a bullish trend. The next significant support is 0.266, the beginning of its, now fully retracted, bullish impulse. If the price moves above the top of the current candle, it might sign an end to the bearish leg. The large wick we observe indicates there is liquidity to support XRP below 0.266.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|0.2690
|0.2730
|0.2755
|0.2660
|0.2790
|0.2620
|0.2810
Ethereum
Ethereum's break of the triangular formation has been frustrated by the latest hours bearishness. The price was rejected at about $188 and sent to the lower side of the Bollinger band with increasing volume. The next support, $184, is key for the buyers. A breach below this level would create a new leg and a visit to the $180 level.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|185.20
|187.50
|190.00
|182.80
|192.00
|180.50
|194.70
Litecoin
Litecoin continues in a bearish segment, its price moving well very close to its -3SD line of the Bollinger bands. This situation indicates the price is close to oversold levels, but, also, that the bearish momentum has increased. The next support level is $58.9, the beginning of the upward impulse made early this month, and, next, $58, a long-term, key level.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|60.20
|61.20
|62.00
|59.30
|63.00
|58.50
|63.80
Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin technical analysis: Forget 20,000, is $10,000 achievable before Dec 31, 2019?
Bitcoin price continues to hand in the balance within a narrow range between $8,700 and $8,000. Bitcoin’s ability to hold above $8,700 diminishes with each treading session since Monday. BTC bulls must defend the falling wedge ...
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD drifts lower within the range
Ethereum Classic, now the 23rd largest digital asset with the current market value of $556 million, has lost 1.1% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market.
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD bulls intimidated by $0.02
TRX/USD has retreated from the Asian high, though it is still 2% higher from this time on Wednesday. The coin failed to settle above psychological $0.0200 despite numerous attempts to break above this barrier.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD dives below $60 for the first time in 5 days
Litecoin has eventually broken below the support enjoyed at $60 for almost a week. The zone was very helpful keeping in mind that corrections towards $70 have become untenable. As discussed in earlier published price analysis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.