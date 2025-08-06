- The SEC's Division of Corporate Finance clarified on Tuesday that liquid staking activities do not fall under securities offerings.
- The Division noted that liquid staking providers do not need to register their transactions under the Securities Act.
- The statement follows SEC Chair Paul Atkin's declaration of Project Crypto last week.
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) released a statement on Tuesday clarifying that liquid staking activities do not fall under securities offerings, a move that is part of its recently announced Project Crypto initiative.
SEC declares liquid staking activities free from securities laws
In its latest guidance released on Tuesday, the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance clarified that crypto liquid staking activities do not constitute a securities offering. The guidance noted that liquid staking providers are not obligated to register with the agency under existing securities regulations.
"It is the Division's view that participants in Liquid Staking Activities do not need to register with the Commission transactions under the Securities Act, or fall within one of the Securities Act's exemptions from registration in connection with these Liquid Staking Activities," the SEC's staff wrote in the statement.
The Division also clarified that staking receipt tokens — crypto tokens issued to users as evidence of ownership over their staked deposits — do not count as a securities offering. The Division emphasized that the "minting, issuing and redeeming" of these tokens does not provide any real economic benefits to the holders.
The SEC's guidance on liquid staking comes as Chair Paul Atkins shared the agency's commitment to providing clearer guidance on how federal securities laws apply to crypto.
Atkins unveiled "Project Crypto" last week, a regulatory initiative that aims to align securities laws with the advancements in crypto and blockchain. The effort is part of a broader push to make the US the crypto capital of the world under President Donald Trump.
"Under my leadership, the SEC is committed to providing clear guidance on the application of the federal securities laws to emerging technologies and financial activities," SEC Chair Atkins stated in an X post on Tuesday.
The SEC's Division of Corporation Finance released similar clarifications for other crypto activities earlier in the year, including the issuance of meme coins and the non-securities status of protocol staking on proof-of-stake networks.
The move also follows a series of appeals from several digital asset-based firms and staking protocols last week, including Jito Labs, Bitwise, VanEck, and others to the SEC to approve the inclusion of Solana (SOL) liquid staking tokens (LSTs) in exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Most industry experts expect the new clarification to help hasten the process of approving the crypto staking products for Solana and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs.
"SEC says certain liquid staking tokens are NOT securities. Think last hurdle in order for SEC to approve staking in spot ETH ETFs," wrote NovaDius Wealth Management President Nate Geraci in a Tuesday X post. "Liquid staking tokens will be used to help manage liquidity with/in spot ETH ETFs, something that was a concern for SEC."
The crypto market is down nearly 2% following the SEC's statement, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) trading slightly lower over the past 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Beginner's Guide: How to earn passive income with DeFi
The DeFi segment is regaining popularity driven by a surge in Total Value Locked (TVL) and an increasing user base, as investors' growing risk appetite fuels a capital rotation from Bitcoin to Ethereum, Solana, and other top layer-1 cryptocurrencies.
Crypto Today: XRP holds key support, Bitcoin, Ethereum hit by rising spot ETF outflows
Bitcoin faces a sticky risk-off sentiment as investors gauge the impact of higher tariffs and an uncertain economic outlook. Ethereum spot ETFs saw the largest daily outflow since their launch, of approximately $465 million on Monday.
Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP eyes breakout rally after posting four days of gains
Pump.fun edges higher by over 3% at press time on Tuesday, extending the recovery for the fifth consecutive day. A whale has bet over $3 million on PUMP’s uptrend as it nears a breakout rally, underpinned by the stable revenue in the meme coin platform.
Mantle Price Forecast: MNT surges amid stablecoin market growth, defying cautious market tone
Mantle price extends gains on Tuesday, trading at around $0.87 at the time of writing after Monday's almost 20% surge. The token known for bridging TradFi and DeFi by ensuring security and scalability is experiencing an influx of capital underpinned by institutional and retail interest.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.