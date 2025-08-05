CEA Industries revealed it has closed a $500 million offering to kick-start a BNB treasury.

The company also announced that its common stock will be renamed to BNC on the NASDAQ.

BNB is down nearly 2% over the past 24 hours as it eyes the $745 support level.

BNB declined 2% on Tuesday as CEA Industries (VAPE) revealed it closed a private placement worth $500 million to launch a BNB-focused treasury.

CEA Industries plans $500 million BNB treasury

Nasdaq-listed CEA Industries announced on Tuesday that it has closed a $500 million private placement to fund a new BNB-centered treasury strategy, marking one of the first notable reserves of its kind.

The offering, which drew more than 140 subscribers including YZi Labs, Pantera Capital and G-20 Group, also includes warrants that could see CEA secure an additional $750 million. The company stated that Cantor Fitzgerald acted as lead financial advisor and sole placement agent for the offering.

CEA Industries will use proceeds from the private placement to acquire BNB as the company's primary reserve asset, potentially making it the largest corporate holder of the token.

Following the company's pivot to a BNB treasury, Galaxy Digital co-founder David Namdar has been appointed CEO, while Russell Read will join as Chief Investment Officer. Its current CEO, Tony McDonald, will take on the role of President, supporting the company's broader repositioning.

CEA Industries also stated that it will rebrand as BNB Network Company with a ticker change to BNC effective on Wednesday.

"Our new BNC ticker reflects a strategic realignment with the BNB Chain ecosystem and a clear focus on treasury growth," said David Namdar, incoming CEO of CEA Industries.

10X Capital has been named as the asset manager for the company's BNB treasury strategy, supported by YZiLabs.

CEA Industries first unveiled its BNB-focused treasury strategy last week, where it initially revealed plans to raise $500 million through a private placement. Several other companies have launched BNB treasury strategies , including Nano Labs and Windtree Therapeutics.

The move follows a rise in altcoin-focused treasuries among low-cap public companies in the past two months, with these entities now boasting reserves of crypto tokens Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and XRP.

BNB eyes $745 support after plunging from all-time high

CEA Industries' shares rose by 2% on the day, while BNB maintained a decline by the same percentage over the past 24 hours.

BNB is looking to find support near $745 after declining over 12% from a record high of $861 over the past week. Further down, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and $697 level could provide support if BNB fails to hold $745. On the upside, it could rise to retest the resistance near $814.

BNB/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending downward and testing its neutral level line, indicating rising bearish momentum. Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has entered its oversold region, indicating dominant bearish pressure but with potential for a short-term pullback.