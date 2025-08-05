- SharpLink Gaming bought 83,561 ETH last week, pushing its holdings above 521,000 ETH.
- The buying pressure from Ethereum treasury vehicles failed to incentivize traditional investors who logged $465 million in the largest ETH ETF daily outflow.
- After seeing a rejection just above $3,700, ETH eyes a rising trendline support, strengthened by the 50-day EMA.
Ethereum (ETH) failed to hold the $3,700 level on Tuesday despite SharpLink Gaming's (SBET) announcement that it acquired over 83,000 ETH last week. Rather than reacting to the buying pressure of corporate entities, the top altcoin's move closely aligns with a record daily outflow of $465 million in US spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
SharpLink boosts Ethereum treasury, ETH ETFs post largest outflow
Ethereum treasury and esports marketing company SharpLink Gaming disclosed that it purchased 83,561 ETH last week, boosting its total holdings to 521,939 ETH as of August 3. The company said it made the purchase after raising $264.5 million through its at-the-market (ATM) facility during the period.
SharpLink pivoted to an ETH treasury strategy in May after it raised $425 million through a private placement. Since then, it has filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to expand its ATM facility to $6 billion, aiming to use the proceeds to expand its ETH stash.
The company, which stakes nearly all of its holdings, also reported a total staking rewards increase to 929 ETH since the launch of its treasury in June.
SharpLink's 521,939 ETH stash places it behind Peter Thiel's backed BitMine (BMNR) in the leaderboard of publicly-traded companies focused on building a treasury vehicle for the top altcoin. BitMine revealed holdings of over 833,100 ETH on Monday, adding that Bill Miller and Cathie Wood's ARK Invest are key shareholders of its stock. As a result, the combined holdings of ETH treasury vehicles have climbed above 1.9 million ETH.
The sustained buying pressure from ETH treasury companies follows record outflows in US spot ETH ETFs. The products recorded their largest daily outflow on Monday, worth $465 million, per SoSoValue data. This comes after breaking a 20-day inflow streak worth about $5.3 billion last Friday following fresh reciprocal tariffs from President Donald Trump on international trading partners.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could find support near rising trendline
Ethereum experienced $108 million in futures liquidations over the past 24 hours, comprising $74 million and $34 million in long and short liquidations, respectively, per Coinglass data.
Ethereum saw a rejection just above $3,700 on Tuesday after kicking off the week with a 6% rally. As a result, the top altcoin is declining toward the $3,470 level.
ETH could find support near a rising trendline — strengthened by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) — extending from June 22. Just below this trendline is the $3,220 support. A breach of these levels could send ETH toward the $2,850 key level.
On the upside, a daily candlestick close above the descending trendline near $3,900 could send ETH to test its 2024 high of $4,107.
ETH/USDT daily chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below its moving average and trending downward toward its neutral level, indicating a weakening bullish momentum. Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator is below its midline and trending toward the oversold region. A crossover into the region could spark a short-term recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bonk price declines as suppressed funding rate and open interest weigh on sentiment
Bonk is facing increasing selling pressure, down over 1% on Wednesday to trade at around $0.00002405 at the time of writing. The Solana-based meme coin turned bearish after posting the largest monthly return this year of 79.6% in July.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, XRP shrug off Japan's SBI Holdings ETF filing, Ethereum holds steady
Bitcoin struggles to regain its footing on Wednesday, trading around $114,000. Japan's financial giant SBI Holdings files for Bitcoin and XRP ETFs with the FSA, underpinning institutional demand.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stuck below $114,000 as ETF outflows extend to four days
Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure on Wednesday, trading below $114,000 after a failed attempt to reclaim its $116,000 resistance, as institutional demand weakens further.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM downtrend likely to continue as bearish bets surge
Stellar depreciates by nearly 2% at press time on Wednesday as it continues to trade within a falling channel pattern on the 4-hour time frame. Investors anticipate a steeper correction as optimism in XLM derivatives wanes, with bearish bets rising and open interest declines.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.