- The US SEC has agreed in principle to drop its legal battle against crypto exchange Coinbase.
- The Commission will require an official vote on the move, which could take place next week.
- Coinbase's progress with the SEC has raised questions of Ripple and the agency reaching similar conclusions.
The United States (US) Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) reached a conclusion "in principle" on Friday to end its legal action against crypto exchange Coinbase, subject to an official vote that may take place next week. As a result, crypto community members now anticipate the agency could also end its case against Ripple.
SEC moves to end regulatory brawl with crypto companies, begins with Coinbase
The US SEC is preparing to drop its legal battle against crypto exchange Coinbase following an agreement in principle between both parties.
In a blog post on Friday, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal stated that the agency is "righting a major wrong" against the exchange with this move to settle.
"SEC staff has agreed in principle to dismiss its unlawful enforcement case against Coinbase, subject to Commissioner approval – righting a major wrong," wrote Grewal.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong highlighted that the Commission will require an official vote, which may take place next week, to finalize the move.
"Once approved by the Commission (which we're told to expect next week) this would be a full dismissal, with $0 in fines paid and zero changes to our business," Armstrong stated in an X post.
The battle between the SEC and Coinbase began in June 2023 after the regulator, under the leadership of Gary Gensler, filed a lawsuit against the exchange.
The agency charged Coinbase with operating as an unregistered national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency.
Coinbase challenged the SEC's claims, asserting that many of the digital assets on its platform were not securities and maintained that it was right "on the facts and the law" regarding the case.
The exchange then filed a lawsuit against the agency in June 2024, requesting access to documents concerning crypto regulations.
The new development between the SEC and Coinbase has made rounds across the crypto industry and is seen as a major win for crypto.
Brian Armstrong stated that the approach from regulators could stir "a domino effect on other cases."
Several crypto community members now anticipate a similar conclusion to the SEC's case against Ripple, for which the agency recently filed an appeal against the initial ruling.
The five-year-long lawsuit dates back to December 2020 after the regulator sued Ripple and its founders, claiming the company acted as an unregistered securities broker in the sale of its tokens.
In July 2023, Judge Analisa Torres issued a ruling that partially favored Ripple, determining that XRP's sales on public exchanges did not constitute securities transactions. However, she also ruled that XRP sales to institutional investors did violate securities laws.
In late 2024, Judge Torres fined Ripple $125 million for its violations but denied the SEC's request for further financial penalties. The SEC appealed the ruling, challenging various aspects of Judge Torres’ conclusion.
Dropping the case against Ripple may be more complex than the agency has done with Coinbase, as a court already ruled on it.
According to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, Judge Torres "will retain jurisdiction" over the case for a one-year period, which will elapse on August 7, 2025.
NEW: On @Ripple, as @CherryEmpress21 notes, it’s more procedurally complex than @coinbase because they already have an order from Judge Torres at the district level to pay the $125M penalty.— Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) February 21, 2025
Torres, according to the final judgment, will retain jurisdiction over the case for a… https://t.co/KEkIMvrP5J pic.twitter.com/QqBSwPYA4p
The new SEC administration will need to wait until August if it intends to pursue a settlement with Ripple and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC demand and liquidity conditions remain weak
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $489.60 million until Thursday.
Sonic (prev. FTM) rallies as TVL hits record high and market capitalization surpasses $3.1 billion
Sonic (S), previous Fantom (FTM), rallies over 20% in the last 24 hours and trades around $0.90 at the time of writing on Friday after rising almost 64% this week. The migration of FTM to S token at a 1:1 ratio was completed on January 17.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC gears up for volatility while ETH and XRP fight to stay afloat
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February; this consolidation phase could soon end. Ethereum price shows signs of strength while Ripple price fights to stay afloat.
Crypto Today: BTC tops $98K on US-Russia diplomacy, while NEAR and Bittensor lead AI tokens’ $30B rally
The global crypto market rose 3% on Thursday, adding $45 billion to reach an aggregate market cap of $3.2 trillion. The crypto AI sector witnessed a 15% rally, with Bittensor (TAO) and NEAR emerging as top performers on the day.
Bitcoin: BTC demand and liquidity conditions remain weak
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February, hovering around $98,000 at the time of writing on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.