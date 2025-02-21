Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Crypto & Ethereum – European Wrap 21 February

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC demand and liquidity conditions remain weak
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February, hovering around $98,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Despite this consolidation, US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) data recorded a total net outflow of $489.60 million until Thursday, hinting signs of weakness among institutional investors. Moreover, a CryptoQuant’s report suggests that if demand growth and liquidity conditions do not improve, the price of Bitcoin could decline to $86,000.
Elon Musk’s post sparks Dogefather crypto surge, tokens skyrocket
Elon Musk’s latest post on X triggered a surge in Dogefather-themed tokens, causing prices to spike as investors reacted to his influence in the crypto market.
Elon Musk’s latest post on X has ignited a massive surge in Dogefather-themed tokens, with some experiencing rapid price spikes. Known for his influence in the crypto world, Musk’s social media activity often causes waves, and this time was no different.
Bitcoin and Ethereum face uncertainty as $2B options expire, volatility looms
Bitcoin and Ethereum face a critical test as $2B in options expire, raising concerns over volatility and key support levels in the crypto market.
A major event is unfolding in the crypto market as $2.04 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options expire, raising concerns about increased volatility. Bitcoin faces key resistance levels, while Ethereum struggles to maintain its footing, leaving traders uncertain about the short-term direction.
