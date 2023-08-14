Share:

The Sandbox price is trading with a bearish bias, with multiple fundamentals solidifying the gloomy outlook.

SAND could fall 5% to $0.3687 as new money enters the market through short sellers.

This bearish thesis would be invalidated if the gaming token achieves a 12-hour candlestick close above the 200-day EMA at $0.4631.

The Sandbox (SAND) price has been on a downtrend since mid-July, sliding south steadily, capped by a descending trendline. The bearishness came as Bitcoin (BTC) price grew weaker, harming altcoins while adding to the longstanding bearishness in the market.

Also Read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC nurtures momentum to drive the market.

The Sandbox price to fall 5%

The Sandbox (SAND) is descending the stairs, as it has been for the last several weeks. With momentum steadily falling, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointed south and the Awesome Oscillators (AO) histograms in the negative, SAND could crash further to test the $0.3687 support floor or lower to collect sell-side liquidity. Such a move would constitute a 5% drop from current levels.

SAND/USDT 12-hour chart

Several fundamentals bolster this thesis, with open interest and market value to realized value featured in this article.

Recent data on etherscan shows that The Sandbox distributed and transferred upto 120 million SAND tokens, worth approxinatley $47.62M at present rates, to this address 0x73b4B4290038e22003f241DE95341dC66846d358. From this chunk of tokens, over 86 million SAND has been transferred to centralized exchanges. Whenever tokens are moved to exchanges, it is often a sign of intention to sell, bolstering the bearish thesis described above.

Open interest

The chart below shows that open interest is growing while The Sandbox price is on a downtrend. This suggests a strong bearish trend as the number of traders placing short bets against SAND is more than that long. Simply put, there is more selling than buying, hence bearish pressure.

SAND Open Interest

With The Sandbox price falling, new contracts, dominated by shorts, are being created, making the market overly bearish.