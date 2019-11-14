Samsung SDS privacy boost on its blockchain arm with new partnership

The technology giant, Samsung, its blockchain arm is enhancing its privacy.

A new partnership was announced with QEDIT to leverage zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs).

Samsung SDS, the enterprise technology arm of the South Korean giant, is enhancing privacy on its Nexledger blockchain with zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs).

The organisation noted that they have entered into a partnership with Israel-based QEDIT, as they look to record and authenticate the transfer of assets on a shared ledger without revealing underlying confidential information.

It is a move which looks to tackle one of the challenges facing companies that are adopting distributed ledger technology. At present resulting in the broadcasting transactions to a network, which puts them at risk of exposing sensitive client data and tipping their hands to competitors.