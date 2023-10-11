Sam Bankman-Fried conspired to keep Bitcoin price under $20,000, day six revelations from Caroline Ellison

- Ex-Alameda Research CEO revealed that Sam Bankman-Fried conspired to keep Bitcoin price below $20,000 by selling customer BTC.
- SBF also directed the hedge fund to dump BTC acquired from FTX customer funds to stabilize prices.
- Ellison also had it on her agenda to get regulators to crack down on Binance exchange.
Sam Bankman-Fried, alias SBF, is facing his sixth day in court, with former lover and ex-Alameda Research cofounder Caroline Ellison taking the stand to reveal some rather interesting details about their time together. Among the latest, Ellison noted that SBF deliberately worked to stagnate Bitcoin (BTC) price below the $20,000 mark.
Also Read: Bitcoin open interest at its highest since the slump recorded in August. $26,000 incoming?
Sam Bankman-Fried tried to control Bitcoin price
According to Ellison, SBF had her create a balance sheet called "FTX Borrows" to help hide the amount of customer money that FTX had borrowed. She also added that Sam Bankman-Fried had instructed her not to put anything in writing that could get the company into trouble.
The testimony steadily transitioned to the witness revealing how the defendant conspired to sell BTC tactfully with hopes to suppress Bitcoin prices below $20,000 artificially. Specifically, he instructed the hedge fund to dump BTC acquired from FTX customer funds to stabilize prices.
The testimony, in itself, implicates Sam Bankman-Fried for illegally using client funds and the market. Nevertheless, Ellison denied committing crimes in collaboration with SBF by misleading lenders, saying, “he had the power to fire me.”
AUSA: When you were co-CEO, what did you do?— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) October 10, 2023
Ellison: It didn't change much.
AUSA: Did you feel qualified?
Ellison: Not really. But Sam said I should do it. I checked everything with him. He was the person I reported to. He could fire me
SBF had requested the court for reconsideration but judge Kaplan has rejected the application.
SBF applications for reconsideration
Ellison on Binance exchange
The testimony has also led to the revelation that FTX had actively pushed for the regulators to clamp down on Binance exchange. It came after the jury was presented with a to-do list written by Alameda ex-executive, Ellison, with regulators focusing attention on Binance adding to the to-do list.
Needless to say, the industry and market rivalry between FTX (when it existed) and Binance were common knowledge considering they both large players I their individual spaces. When the crisis hit FTX, Binance almost acquired the exchange but pull back during the last minute, ultimately sealing the fate of the exchange.
Only days ago, a new lawsuit alleged that Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) had a vendetta against FTX The lawsuit, filed by SBF, claimed that it was this vendetta that drove CZ to post misleading information about the platform.
Also Read: Binance CEO had a vendetta against FTX exchange - new lawsuit alleges; SBF faces first court day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon price dips while co-founder outlines ApeChain improvement proposal
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal proposes ApeChain, a zk-L2 solution for ApeCoin scalability. The ApeCoin community has been divided over the necessity of a dedicated chain in the past.
JPMorgan debuts commercial trade on TCN, not on Ethereum
JPMorgan settled a transaction using its Tokenized Collateral Network (TCN), which instant collateral settlement process challenges the industry norm, changing blockchain-based commercial transactions.
Tether's 40% surge on exchanges to $10 billion hints at bullish momentum
Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market cap, has witnessed a significant surge in its exchange reserves. Santiment, a prominent crypto data provider, noted that the amount has reached $9.99 billion.
Shiba Inu price at an inflection point with SHIB testing the 50% retracement of a three-day demand zone
SHIB has been on a steep downtrend since mid-August, recording pronounced lower lows on the three-day time frame. The slump has brought SHIB to a crossroad in the short term.
Bitcoin: BTC bearish fractal forecasts correction to $25,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $27,600 and shows no directional bias on the daily chart. Liquidity pockets are present in both directions, leaving traders guessing where BTC will go next.