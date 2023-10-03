Share:

A new class action lawsuit alleges that Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao had a vendetta against FTX exchange.

It claims CZ “recklessly” shared information online that culminated in the collapse of FTX.

Allegedly, the crypto executive intended to take down a competitor to “monopolize the crypto platform market.”

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has been accused of having a vendetta against FTX exchange, according to a new class action lawsuit, filed on October 2. The news comes as FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) faces his first day in court scheduled for Wednesday, October 4.

Binance CEO’s alleged vendetta against FTX

Notably, Nir Lahav’s lawyers made the filing, a California resident who also suffered exposure to FTX, with his filing flanked by those of other retail customers on FTX.

CZ’s alleged role in FTX collapse according to the lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, CZ issued “false and misleading statements” about FTX as part of a greater goal to eliminate a competitor and eventually “monopolize the cryptocurrency platform market.” With this, the lawsuit claims that CZ did not hesitate to pounce on the first opportunity to “hurt FTX entities” when it presented, first provoking the crumbling of FTX entities' stock in the market.

It started on November 6 when CZ shared with his followers on crypto X that the exchange would be liquidating its remaining FTT holdings.

As part of Binance’s exit from FTX equity last year, Binance received roughly $2.1 billion USD equivalent in cash (BUSD and FTT). Due to recent revelations that have came to light, we have decided to liquidate any remaining FTT on our books. 1/4 — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 6, 2022

Following this announcement, FTX token’s price plummeted sharply, with the exchange’s depositors executing a run-on, withdrawing funds from the exchange en-masse, leaving FTX exchange in a liquidity crunch that eventually prompted withdrawals freezing.

The situation worsened on November 8 when CZ committed to a non-binding letter of intent for Binance holdings to acquire FTX to salvage the exchange’s liquidity situation, but later walked away, citing “corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations” at the time. Three days later (November 11), FTX filed for Chapter 11 protection.

The lawsuit claims that CZ’s actions eventually expedited the unprecedented implosion of FTX entities, leading to the likes of Lahav and fellow retail players suffering as the platform went bankrupt. Notably, the total claims of the putative class members go above $5 million, according to the lawsuit, which described CZ's “crying emoji captioned by ‘Sad day. Tried but...’ as “crocodile tears.”

Sad day. Tried, but — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 9, 2022

Specific claims featured in the lawsuit

Binance had already sold $530 million worth of FTT a day before November 6, when it indicated that it would liquidate its FTT assets.

Binance knew and recklessly disregarded the false and misleading nature of the information they caused to be disseminated to the investing public.

Binance CEO never had a good faith intention to actually acquire FTX entities.

Noteworthy, this new lawsuit peddled by Lahav’s legal representatives and other investors adds to the list of legal altercations that the exchange is facing, with multiple regulatory bodies clamping down against the largest crypto exchange by trading volume and its CEO.