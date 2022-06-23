Peirce has called for regulatory clarity around certain issues relating to crypto as part of the SEC Spring 2022 Regulatory Agenda, which was released on Wednesday.
United States Securities and Exchange (SEC) commissioner Hester Peirce said the newly released SEC Agency Rule List is full of “hot-button” topics implemented in an unreasonable hurry, while crypto was ignored.
Commissioner Peirce, who is sometimes referred to as Crypto Mom for her strong positive views on cryptocurrency, released a statement concerning the SEC Spring 2022 Regulatory Agenda and the SEC Agency Rule List.
Though the SEC list had no entries that made explicit reference to crypto, Perice noted that one of the proposed rules, Amendments to Exchange Act Rule 3b-16, “might regulate crypto protocols or platforms through an unmarked backdoor.”
She went on to name four areas relating to crypto where regulatory clarity “would be appreciated.” Those included defining securities and issues related to custody, including the agency’s controversial Staff Accounting Bulletin 121.
Peirce also critiqued the agency’s agenda, saying that the SEC set forth "flawed goals and a flawed method for achieving them", claiming the agency has focused on “hot-button matters outside our remit,” such as diversity, climate change and human capital management.
The agenda also reflects a “rush of radical rulemakings”, Peirce said, with short comment periods and market participants forced to implement multiple rules simultaneously.
The agenda, if enacted, risks setting off the regulatory version of a rip current — fast-moving currents flowing away from shore that can be fatal to swimmers. [...] The pace and character of the rulemakings on this agenda make for dangerous conditions in our capital markets.
Peirce is often the lone dissenting voice on the SEC board, particularly when it comes to crypto. She has criticized the agency for “leading with enforcement” and failing to provide the industry with regulatory guidance.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
DeFi’s resilience during the market slowdown; Bitcoin slumps near $20k
DeFi apps have avoided any massive on-chain liquidations, surprises or smart contract failures, even as crypto markets have shed value. Bitcoin loses its bounce to drop below $20,000 before regaining ground. DeFi keeps its head up in the current crypto whirlwind.
Polygon’s MATIC price could even fool top-tier traders, here’s why
MATIC price has fallen in nearly a straight shot since January’s all-time high at $2.92. The bulls were likely expecting a countertrend rally to ensue by now as the scaling-solution token has fallen below the breached parallel trend channel.
Cardano price will reward those who wait; this scenario must play out first
Cardano price is still too early to call, a dollar-cost averaging approach could succumb to substantial losses in the short term. A breach below the May 11 swing low at $0.39 could trigger a massive decline to $0.30.
The recovery rally for Bitcoin price finds new fuel, but will it sustain?
Bitcoin price is beginning to pull market sentiment from the grave ashes. Still, investors should approach the peer-to-peer digital currency with a cautious dollar-cost averaging approach, as bearish unpredictability is still a factor.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.