Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD there is bullish hope despite losses
- Ripple's XRP price on Tuesday is trading in the red by over 3%, in the second part of the session.
- XRP/USD still has an opportunity for upside, should the bulls capitalise on the pennant structure seen via the daily.
- The cryptocurrency market wide continues to move within consolidation mode, after a high volatile May and early June.
Spot rate: 7818.50
Relative change: -2.55%
High: 0.4037
Low: 0.3859
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- XRP/USD price action has broken out to the downside from a rising wedge structure.
XRP/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily chart view is moving within the confinements of a bullish pennant pattern.
