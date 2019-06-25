Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD set for key supporting ascending trend line retest

Ken Chigbo
Ken Chigbo FXStreet
  • Ripple's XRP price on Tuesday in the second half of the day is nursing losses of some 2.8%.
  • XRP/USD daily price action is set for big supporting ascending trend line retest. 
  • A failure of the noted support holding could invite a retest of $0.4000. 

 

Spot rate:                 0.4585

Relative change:      -2.80%

High:                        0.4763

Low:                         0.4553

 

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.4592
Today Daily Change -0.0139
Today Daily Change % -2.94
Today daily open 0.4731
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.4241
Daily SMA50 0.4
Daily SMA100 0.3605
Daily SMA200 0.3431
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.4754
Previous Daily Low 0.4461
Previous Weekly High 0.4628
Previous Weekly Low 0.4082
Previous Monthly High 0.4741
Previous Monthly Low 0.2917
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.4642
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.4573
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.4543
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.4355
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.425
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.4836
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.4942
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.513

 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • A 60-minute supporting trend line has been broken, opening the door for some near-term selling. 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • Price action is heading for a retest of a daily supporting ascending trend line. 

BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.