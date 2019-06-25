Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD set for key supporting ascending trend line retest
- Ripple's XRP price on Tuesday in the second half of the day is nursing losses of some 2.8%.
- XRP/USD daily price action is set for big supporting ascending trend line retest.
- A failure of the noted support holding could invite a retest of $0.4000.
Spot rate: 0.4585
Relative change: -2.80%
High: 0.4763
Low: 0.4553
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.4592
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0139
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.94
|Today daily open
|0.4731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.4241
|Daily SMA50
|0.4
|Daily SMA100
|0.3605
|Daily SMA200
|0.3431
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.4754
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4461
|Previous Weekly High
|0.4628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.4082
|Previous Monthly High
|0.4741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2917
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.4642
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.4573
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.4543
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4355
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.425
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.4836
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.4942
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.513
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- A 60-minute supporting trend line has been broken, opening the door for some near-term selling.
XRP/USD daily chart
- Price action is heading for a retest of a daily supporting ascending trend line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.