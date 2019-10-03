Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bearish flag structure subject to a potential breakout

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading up with minor losses of some -0.80% in the session on Thursday. 
  • XRP/USD price is moving within a bearish flag structure via the daily chart view. 
  • The price has recently produced a bottom area at $0.2450, as daily support. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

Should the bears capitalize on the bearish flag structure, eyes will be on a return down to $0.2000. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

Price action is narrowing within a near-term triangular structure, support tracking at $0.2480, resistance noted at $0.2520. 

Spot rate:                 0.2463

Relative change:      -1.40%

High:                         0.2542

Low:                          0.2465

 

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2492
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -1.74
Today daily open 0.2536
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2639
Daily SMA50 0.2639
Daily SMA100 0.3038
Daily SMA200 0.3322
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2553
Previous Daily Low 0.2452
Previous Weekly High 0.2899
Previous Weekly Low 0.2168
Previous Monthly High 0.327
Previous Monthly Low 0.2168
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2515
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2491
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2474
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2412
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2372
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2575
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2615
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2677

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

