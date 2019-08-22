Ripple's XRP price analysis: XRP/USD faces potential problematic barrier at $0.2800

- Ripple’s XRP price late Thursday is trading in positive territory by some 2.60%.
- Heavy resistance can be observed heading into the psychological $0.3000 territory.
Ripple’s XRP on Thursday is trading in minor positive territory by some 2.60%.XRP/USD is attempting to recover some of the deep losses encountered recently.
The price managed to receive decent support within a buying area of $0.2600-0.2550, a proven territory to attract buyers. Failure of the noted holding could have sent the price down to the psychological $0.2000 mark.
To the upside in terms of resistance, a descending trend line can be observed, which is tracking at $0.2800. Rejections have been seen here through the month so far, as observed via the 4-hour chart view.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Did BTC get ahead of itself? Confluence levels
Bitcoin price is back above $10,000. The move from the recent low at $9,757 has brightened investors’ hope after Bitcoin plunged from levels marginally under $11,000.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD at the helm of Friday crypto recovery
The widespread recovery staged on Thursday appears to be pre-maturely stalling. Bitcoin (BTC) seems to have spent all the batteries after tackling $10,200 resistance and its immediate retreat is once again, is dragging the crypto market down.
NEO market update: NEO/USD reclaims $10 support; there's more in store
NEO is trading between the moving average support and resistance. The 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour is establishing as support currently at $9.78 while the 100 SMA 4-hour is limiting movement north at $10.23.
Ethereum market overview: What’s ‘next for ETH/USD after stepping above $190?
After testing the support at $180, Ethereum is in a recovery trajectory towards the critical $200. Although, reports have indicated that Ethereum breaking away from the altcoin s to become independent crypto like Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...