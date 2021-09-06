Ripple XRP/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading:
00:00 XRP Elliott Wave Analysis.
00:60 Thank you for watching Ripple XRP/USD Elliott Wave Analysis.
TOTAL Crypto Index Market Cap 25 Top Cryptocurrencies Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast .
TOTAL Crypto Index Overview: Bullish.
TOTAL Crypto Index Technical Analysis Major Trading Level (TL5) 51,100 the 61.8% Fibonacci ratio.
TOTAL Crypto Index Elliott Wave Wave iii of (v) of v) of 3 or 1.
Trading Levels TOTAL Crypto Index arriving at the top of Minor Group1 2.3T Expect Classic TradingLevel Pattern.
TOTAL Crypto Index Trading Strategy: RISK ON.
Profile Ripple XRP/USD shows total market capitalization of the top-125 cryptocurrencies.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin survives volatility and remains on track to $0.35
Dogecoin was able to get above a critical short-term level. A rally toward $0.35 might still be in the cards, but it looks less possible by the day. The limited upside is not telling a compelling story for buyers to get in.
Whale buys 150 billion Shiba Inu coins, SHIB continues uptrend
A mysterious large wallet investor bought $1.1 million worth of SHIB tokens on September 5. SHIB traders started a petition on Change.org, asking for commission-less exchange to list Shiba Inu coin. Shiba Inu coin resumes upward climb, analysts set a target of $0.000009.
SafeMoon downside looks more promising as support weakens
SafeMoon has booked 61% profit on August 27. Price has faded since then and is looking to return to the base at $0.00000190. The favorable tailwind in cryptocurrencies does not seem to filter through in the price action.
XRP gains momentum, analysts expect the token to skyrocket to $3
XRP is rallying in the second leg of bull-run led by Ethereum-killer projects, and analysts expect the altcoin to post over 120% gains in the current cycle.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.