Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD on course of having third straight bearish day?

XRP/USD is currently priced at $0.256 in the early hours of Friday.

Over the last three days, XRP/USD has gone down from $0.263 to $0.256.

XRP/USD daily chart

The daily price chart shows us that XRP/USD is on the course of having a third straight bearish day. The price has gone down from $0.263 to $0.256 over the last three days. The price has been checked by the downward trending line and is below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows sustained bullish sentiment.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour price chart is trending below the green Ichimoku cloud. It is also trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The price has found support on the $0.254 line and needs to overcome resistance at the $0.258. The Elliott oscillator shows 12 straight bearish sessions.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart shows that the latest session was bullish enough to break above the resistance provided by the SMA 20 curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is constricting, indicating decreasing market volatility. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 50.

Key Levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2562 Today Daily Change -0.0003 Today Daily Change % -0.12 Today daily open 0.2565 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2663 Daily SMA50 0.2916 Daily SMA100 0.3477 Daily SMA200 0.3397 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2595 Previous Daily Low 0.2536 Previous Weekly High 0.2805 Previous Weekly Low 0.2463 Previous Monthly High 0.3308 Previous Monthly Low 0.2392 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2559 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2573 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2536 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2507 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2477 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2594 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2624 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2653



