Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD on course of having third straight bearish day?

  • XRP/USD is currently priced at $0.256 in the early hours of Friday.
  • Over the last three days, XRP/USD has gone down from $0.263 to $0.256.

XRP/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

The daily price chart shows us that XRP/USD is on the course of having a third straight bearish day. The price has gone down from $0.263 to $0.256 over the last three days. The price has been checked by the downward trending line and is below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows sustained bullish sentiment.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

The 4-hour price chart is trending below the green Ichimoku cloud. It is also trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The price has found support on the $0.254 line and needs to overcome resistance at the $0.258. The Elliott oscillator shows 12 straight bearish sessions.

XRP/USD hourly chart

fxsoriginal

The hourly chart shows that the latest session was bullish enough to break above the resistance provided by the SMA 20 curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is constricting, indicating decreasing market volatility. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 50.

Key Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2562
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.2565
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2663
Daily SMA50 0.2916
Daily SMA100 0.3477
Daily SMA200 0.3397
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2595
Previous Daily Low 0.2536
Previous Weekly High 0.2805
Previous Weekly Low 0.2463
Previous Monthly High 0.3308
Previous Monthly Low 0.2392
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2559
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2573
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2536
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2507
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2477
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2594
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2624
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2653

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

