Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD narrowing towards a bearish triangle breakdown

Cryptos |
  • Selling activity continues to force Ripple against critical support areas at $0.25 and $0.24 respectively.
  • Impending breakout due to the descending triangle pattern breakdown becomes apparent with every negative stride.

Spot rate: $0.2521

Relative Change: -0.003515

Open: $0.2554

High: $0.2561

Low: $0.2520

Trend: Bullish

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple’s upside is limited by the simple moving averages (50 SMA 4-hours and 100 SMA 4-hours) marginally below $0.26 (seller congestion zone).

The Relative Strength Index and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence signal a growing bearish momentum.

XRP/USD daily chart

Premature falling wedge pattern breakout fails to catch momentum to clear $0.2750 resistance.

Ripple price still searching for a bottom to reverse this current downtrend.

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2525
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -1.14
Today daily open 0.2554
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2615
Daily SMA50 0.2839
Daily SMA100 0.3373
Daily SMA200 0.3376
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2609
Previous Daily Low 0.2511
Previous Weekly High 0.2671
Previous Weekly Low 0.2473
Previous Monthly High 0.3308
Previous Monthly Low 0.2392
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2548
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2571
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2506
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2459
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2408
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2605
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2656
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2703

 

 

