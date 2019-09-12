Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD narrowing towards a bearish triangle breakdown

- Selling activity continues to force Ripple against critical support areas at $0.25 and $0.24 respectively.
- Impending breakout due to the descending triangle pattern breakdown becomes apparent with every negative stride.
Spot rate: $0.2521
Relative Change: -0.003515
Open: $0.2554
High: $0.2561
Low: $0.2520
Trend: Bullish
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple’s upside is limited by the simple moving averages (50 SMA 4-hours and 100 SMA 4-hours) marginally below $0.26 (seller congestion zone).
The Relative Strength Index and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence signal a growing bearish momentum.
XRP/USD daily chart
Premature falling wedge pattern breakout fails to catch momentum to clear $0.2750 resistance.
Ripple price still searching for a bottom to reverse this current downtrend.
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2525
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.14
|Today daily open
|0.2554
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2615
|Daily SMA50
|0.2839
|Daily SMA100
|0.3373
|Daily SMA200
|0.3376
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2609
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2511
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2671
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2392
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2571
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2506
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2459
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2408
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2605
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2656
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2703
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
