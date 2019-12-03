Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD manages to hold the 0.22 level

- Ripple trades 0.55% higher today on a mixed day for the major cryptocurrencies.
- The market is consolidating and has moved into a descending wedge formation.
XRP/USD 1-Hour Chart
Ripple is still recovering from the massive price fall on the higher timeframes.
The bulls heavily defended the 0.20 level and now the price has managed to settle at 0.22.
The daily candles are still looking bearish but on the hourly chart, the price has moved into the wedge pattern shown below.
A break to 0.2220 would mean a pattern break to the upside, while the next support is at 0.2180.
Additional Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2208
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|0.2199
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2408
|Daily SMA50
|0.2705
|Daily SMA100
|0.2668
|Daily SMA200
|0.3172
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.227
|Previous Daily Low
|0.218
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2356
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2015
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3149
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2214
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2236
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2162
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2072
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2253
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2307
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2343
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
