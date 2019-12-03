Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD manages to hold the 0.22 level

  • Ripple trades 0.55% higher today on a mixed day for the major cryptocurrencies.
  • The market is consolidating and has moved into a descending wedge formation.

XRP/USD 1-Hour Chart

Ripple is still recovering from the massive price fall on the higher timeframes.

The bulls heavily defended the 0.20 level and now the price has managed to settle at 0.22.

The daily candles are still looking bearish but on the hourly chart, the price has moved into the wedge pattern shown below.

A break to 0.2220 would mean a pattern break to the upside, while the next support is at 0.2180.

Ripple Analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2208
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 0.2199
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2408
Daily SMA50 0.2705
Daily SMA100 0.2668
Daily SMA200 0.3172
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.227
Previous Daily Low 0.218
Previous Weekly High 0.2356
Previous Weekly Low 0.2015
Previous Monthly High 0.3149
Previous Monthly Low 0.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2214
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2236
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2162
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2126
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2072
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2253
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2307
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2343

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD Technical Analysis: Bollinger Bands highlight the volatility trap

BTC/USD Technical Analysis: Bollinger Bands highlight the volatility trap

Over the last two days, the price of BTC/USD has consolidated into a very tight range between 7,161.94 and 7,469.60 The Bollinger Band overlay is showing that there is a serious contraction by the good news is that normally means there is a breakout on the way.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD manages to hold the 0.22 level

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD manages to hold the 0.22 level

Ripple is still recovering from the massive price fall on the higher timeframes. The bulls heavily defended the 0.20 level and now the price has managed to settle at 0.22. The daily candles are still looking bearish but on the hourly chart, the price has ...

More Ripple News

SoftBank launches a card with a built-in crypto wallet

SoftBank launches a card with a built-in crypto wallet

SoftBank, a multinational conglomerate holding firm, is launching its own SBC wallet card "SoftBank Card 3.0" The card will function like a traditional debit card and has a built-in crypto wallet. The card has been created through ...

More Cryptocurrencies News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD settles in a new range

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD settles in a new range

ETH/USD dropped from a seven-week range at the end of November. A sustainable move below $159.30 took the coin to a new tight channel limited by $158.00 on the upside and $132.00 on the downside.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market

Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location